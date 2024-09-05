Mgallery The Retreat Palm Dubai Celebrates Serenity And Heritage At Rayya Talks Event This Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is poised to celebrate serenity, heritage, and mindfulness at the upcoming Rayya Talks event on Thursday 26 September. This special event, co-hosted by Julie Mallon, the region's leading sleep expert and founder of Nurture 2 Sleep, will be held at the Club Lounge on the 7th floor of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai.This month's Rayya Talks is uniquely aligned with the MGallery Heritage initiative, which honours four decades of Heritage Days - a cherished cultural and artistic event celebrated globally each September. This initiative opens the doors to places steeped in history and art, offering communities and visitors a rare glimpse into the heritage that belongs to each MGallery property around the world.In harmony with the MGallery theme of“serenity,” this Rayya Talks will capture the tranquil beauty of the hotel's natural surroundings and serene retreats they offer. The event is designed to be a peaceful and rejuvenating experience, allowing guests to explore mindfulness while immersing themselves in the calm ambiance of the hotel.As part of the Heritage initiative, the event will also feature an "Art in Residence" exhibition with local artist Romeo Salem Robis. His work will be showcased in the hotel's lobby lounge from 26 - 28 September. The exhibition is a living gallery of local art, offering guests the opportunity to explore, experience and enjoy the unique moments crafted by this talented artist.Speaker Line-Up:- 9:00 am: Amanda Jenner, Behavioral Expert and Author of *My Carry Potty*- 9:30 am: Maria Karakoulaki, Aesthetic and Functional Gynecology Specialist- 10:00 am: Dr. Rafif Tayara, Paediatric Dentist and Author of *Dr. Smile*- 10:30 am: Kelly Marie Hodgkin, Entrepreneur and Business Mentor- 11:00 am: Dr. Sandy Zanella, Mindfulness & Women's Holistic Coach, and Yoga Instructor- 11:30 am: Carina Harvey, Personal Identity Coach- 12:00 pm: Romeo Salem Robis, Artist, Art in Residence ExhibitionParticipants will be guided through practical tips for enhancing mindfulness in daily life, all within the serene and rejuvenating environment that MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai offers.Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai commented:“This Rayya Talks event beautifully reflects our focus on serenity as part of the MGallery Heritage initiative. We are delighted to offer our guests an experience that not only nurtures their well-being but also connects them with the tranquil and artistic spirit of our hotel.”Julie Mallon, founder of Nurture 2 Sleep and host of this month's Rayya Talks, added:“The blend of mindfulness and serenity at this event will provide attendees with a truly enriching experience. Each speaker brings a unique insight into how we can cultivate peace and well-being in our lives.”To attend this complimentary event, please register by contacting ... with your name, email and phone number.Event Details:Time: 8:00 am - 1:00 pmLocation: Club Lounge, 7th Floor, MGallery The Retreat, Palm DubaiPrice: ComplimentaryTake a moment to join the event on Thursday 26 September 2024 and embrace serenity and embark on your personal journey to mindfulness at MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai.(ends)About MGallery The Retreat Palm DubaiThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai's first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxurious accommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai or follow on instagram @theretreatpalmdubai.

