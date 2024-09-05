Peloton Consulting Group Recognized On The Inc. 5000 2024 Fastest-Growing Private Companies For The Eighth Time

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Three-Year Revenue Growth of 103%

- Steve Bowden, COO of Peloton Consulting Group, MA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Peloton Consulting Group, a leader in digital transformation services, has once again been recognized for its outstanding growth and success, earning a spot on the prestigious 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2024. This marks the eighth time Peloton has secured this distinguished recognition, highlighting its consistent growth and unwavering commitment to customer excellence in the dynamic digital transformation landscape.The Inc. 5000 list is renowned for spotlighting the most successful independent businesses within the American economy. Past honorees include Microsoft, Patagonia, and Chobani. Peloton's recurring presence on this list underscores its adaptability, innovation, and strategic vision in driving digital transformation across industries."Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth time is an extraordinary honor that reflects the dedication and expertise of our entire team. This recognition reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in driving digital transformation and delivering tangible business impact for our clients. It's a celebration of our employees' unwavering commitment to our customers," says Guy F. Daniello, CEO and Founder of Peloton Consulting GroupPeloton's success is rooted in its unique approach to digital transformation, combining deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge technology expertise. The company's services span Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), AI, Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud.The company's growth has been particularly impressive and consistent, given uncertain market conditions. Peloton has demonstrated remarkable strategic focus as the firm has grown by serving key industries including Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods, Manufacturing, Wholesale Distribution, Professional Services, Financial Services, High Tech, Energy, and Construction & Engineering.“As Peloton Consulting Group continues to lead in digital transformation, we remain committed to our core values of customer-centricity, innovation, and excellence. The company's repeated recognition by Inc. 5000 not only celebrates past achievements but also sets the stage for future growth and impact in digital transformation,” notes Steve Bowden, COO of Peloton Consulting Group.About Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team brings best practice knowledge, industry expertise, and commitment to making digital transformation a reality through Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), AI, Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. By connecting people, processes, and technology, we help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way!About Inc. and the Inc. 5000: Inc. Business Media is the world's most trusted business-media brand. Since 1982, the prestigious Inc. 5000 list has recognized the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States, analyzing company data to spotlight leaders in innovation and growth.

