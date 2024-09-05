Brazil Mandates Biomethane Use, Petrobras To Shoulder Costs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Senate recently approved a significant bill that impacts Petrobras, the national oil giant, by favoring biomethane over traditional natural gas.



The law mandates the use of biomethane from 2026, aiming to cut greenhouse emissions by at least 1%, with potential increases of up to 10%.



This shift represents a major pivot towards energy sources. However, it introduces economic challenges for industries reliant on due to the higher costs associated with biomethane.



The move to integrate more biomethane into Brazil 's energy mix is driven by environmental goals but comes with a steep price tag.



Industry experts estimate an annual increase of R$658 million ($116.5 million) in gas costs for Brazilian consumers to meet the 1% decarbonization target.







The government and Petrobras plan to absorb some of these costs to avoid passing them directly to consumers. However, industries such as steel, glass, and chemicals are concerned about the potential for rising operational costs.



Despite these challenges, Petrobras is adjusting its strategy. The company plans to invest in biomethane production or purchase biomethane Origin Guarantee Certificates (CGOB).



This strategy aims to fulfill its decarbonization targets. This strategic pivot is designed to shield consumers from price hikes while aligning with global environmental standards.



The energy transition in Brazil is a delicate balancing act. It aims to enhance sustainability and meet international climate obligations while managing the economic impact on industries and consumers.



This legislation marks a progressive step toward reducing carbon emissions. It also tests the resilience and adaptability of Brazil's industrial sector in a rapidly evolving global energy landscape.

