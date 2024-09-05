Shaping Right-Wing Alliances: Buenos Aires Welcomes Top Conservatives For Madrid Forum

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Thursday, Argentina's President Javier Milei will inaugurate the third Madrid Forum summit. Initiated three years ago by Spain's Vox party, this forum serves as a critical for right-wing dialogue across Ibero-America.



Previous meetings were held in Bogotá and Lima, but this year's event is set in Buenos Aires at the newly renamed Freedom Palace.



Organizers expect approximately a thousand attendees who will engage in eight panels. These discussions are designed to strengthen conservative ties across Europe , the United States, and Ibero-America.



The agenda covers discussions on the cultural pushback against leftist ideologies, reaffirming Israel's right to self-defense, and enhancing economic and personal freedoms.



Panels will also explore judicial reform and the strategic alignment of conservative forces, with a special emphasis on Venezuela.







Prominent speakers at the summit include José Antonio Kast of Chile's Republican Party and Ernesto Araújo , Brazil's former Foreign Minister under Jair Bolsonaro.

Global Figures and Right-Wing Politics

Alejandro Peña Esclusa, a Venezuelan writer, and Mark Klugmann, an advisor to former U.S. Presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush, will also present. Legislators from Peru, Bolivia, and Honduras will contribute their insights.



In addition, Vox plays a significant role, with members like MEP Jorge Martín Frías and Deputy José María Figaredo speaking.



Argentina's government is well represented by officials such as Foreign Minister Diana Mondino and Defense Minister Luis Petri. The event will conclude with a "Rio de la Plata Declaration."



President Milei's role as host highlights his ascent as a global libertarian figure. His involvement in various international conservative forums, including CPAC and a Vox conference in Madrid, emphasizes his commitment to a global right-wing agenda.



Within his first ten months in office, Milei has emerged as a key player in redefining freedom oriented politics on the world stage. This underscores the significance of the summit in his broader strategy.

