Record Exports But Shrinking Market Share: The Dynamics Of U.S.-Mexico Trade

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In July, Mexico's exports to the U.S. reached a historic high of $41.94 billion, an increase of 7.8%. This growth marked the fifth consecutive month of gains, improving from June's 2.8% increase.



The U.S. Census Bureau released these figures. Despite these gains, Mexico's share of the U.S. fell to 14.6%, the lowest since January 2023.



Meanwhile, China's market share rose from 12.8% to 14.2%, showing a significant recovery. In July, Chinese exports to the U.S. amounted to $40.837 billion. This figure was only $1.104 billion less than Mexico's exports.



This shift in market shares is particularly striking given the background of the U.S.-China trade war. Prior to the conflict, which began in 2017, China had a 21% share of US imports.



Despite these shifts, the broader trade patterns tell an important story. U.S. exports to Mexico grew 8.7% in July, reaching $28.716 billion.







This increase led to a record trade surplus for Mexico of $13.224 billion, a 5.8% rise from the previous year.



This performance confirms Mexico 's status as the U.S.'s largest trading partner, with total trade reaching $70.657 billion in July alone, up 8.2% year-over-year.



Following Mexico, Canada and China are significant players. Trade between Canada and the U.S. increased by 2.7% to $63.499 billion.



Trade with China grew 10% to $51.549 billion. From January to July, Mexico's exports to the U.S. grew 5.8%, totaling $290.981 billion.



These numbers not only illustrate the competitive nature of international trade but also highlight the importance of strong trade relationships in fostering economic stability and growth.



As global economic conditions shift, understanding these trade dynamics becomes vital for policymakers and businesses navigating international markets.

MENAFN05092024007421016031ID1108640219