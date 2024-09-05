HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS AND GENERAL AGENCY SERVICES IN PENNSYLVANIA WITH FLEXIBLE BENEFITS PLANS, INC.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Flexible Benefits Plans, (FBP).

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, FBP assists brokers by providing leading edge and value-added services, resources and carrier access so that their clients can optimize the positive impact of their employee benefit programs. With more than 20 years of experience, FBP specializes in HR technology, strategic planning, insurance carrier access and support, benefit plan administration, renewal management and more.

Thomas Olejar, President & CEO, and the FBP team will join Hub Greater Philadelphia.

"We are excited to welcome Tom Olejar and FBP to our growing team in HUB Greater Philadelphia," said Dennis O'Neill, President, Hub Greater Philadelphia. "FBP's reputation and experience will significantly bolster our Employee Benefits footprint in the Philadelphia marketplace."

FBP

will be referred to as Flexible Benefits Plans, Inc., a Hub International Company.

