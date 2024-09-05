Hoth Therapeutics Announces Positive Data From First-Of-Its-Kind Human Patient Treatment Of EGFRI-Associated Skin Toxicities With HT-001

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cancer Patient Ceased After One Week Due to Rapid

In the reported case, the patient, a 59-year-old female undergoing treatment at George Washington University for metastatic breast cancer, experienced significant improvement in symptoms just one week after initiating HT-001 therapy. Due to the swift of lesions and the alleviation of discomfort, the patient was able to discontinue the treatment after just seven days. Over the following three weeks, no new lesions developed, further highlighting the potential of HT-001 as an effective and safe therapy for EGFRI-associated PPEs.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH ), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation therapies for unmet medical needs, is excited to announce positive data from the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor (EGFRI) associated papulopustular eruptions (PPEs) with its novel therapeutic HT-001.

During this first-of-its-kind human patient case, the patient was able to cease treatment after just one week due to the rapid and successful resolution of symptoms, marking a significant advancement in managing a common and debilitating side effect experienced by cancer patients undergoing EGFRI therapy.

EGFRIs are widely used to treat various cancers of epithelial origin but are frequently associated with cutaneous side effects, most notably PPEs like acneiform rash, which can occur in up to 90% of patients. These PPEs can cause significant discomfort, including pruritus and burning, and often lead to interruptions or discontinuation of critical cancer therapies. HT-001 offers a new approach to managing these skin toxicities, showing rapid symptom relief without compromising the patient's ongoing cancer treatment.

"We are thrilled with the positive data from this first investigator led study patient case," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "HT-001 has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for cancer patients suffering from EGFRI-induced skin toxicities. This rapid and successful treatment is an important milestone as we continue to explore HT-001's potential to meet this critical unmet need."

A Phase 2a clinical trial is currently underway to further evaluate the efficacy and safety of HT-001 in the management of EGFRI-associated skin toxicities. Current sites include MD Anderson Cancer Center, University of Miami, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, University of California Irvine, the George Washington University, Montefiore Medical Center, and Northwell Health, Inc. For more information, please visit clinical trials.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit .

