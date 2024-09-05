TCL Inspires Greatness And Unveils Its Vision For The Future Of Home Theatre, Mobile Tech And Home Living At IFA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics,

a leading consumer company and the world's top two TV brand, today unveiled its expanded product lineup for a smarter and healthier lifestyle at the TCL IFA 2024 Global Press Conference. Presented in an innovative outdoor cubic venue that combines futurism with fashion, the new products include TCL's latest premium QD-Mini LED TV, NXTFRAME TV, mobile devices, and home appliances.

During the event, senior representatives from TCL and partner companies highlighted how TCL inspires greatness through its strong partnership network and innovative technologies that seamlessly blend cutting-edge advancements with evolving designs, tailored for consumers worldwide.

New products with u nparalleled audio-visual experiences redefine home entertainment

As the TV industry continues to trend towards larger sizes and higher image quality, TCL showcased the latest additions to its pioneering QD-Mini LED TV series – the premium X11H QD-Mini LED TV and C765. Featuring all-domain halo control technology, both models are able to precisely adjust the entire Mini LED process – from lighting to imaging – to finally address long-held issues of haloing and deliver truly cinematic visual experiences. As the pinnacle of large-size QD Mini LED TVs, the 98-inch X11H also features 14,112 local dimming zones that push contrast to the extreme, while a peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits makes every frame burst with intricate details and unprecedented levels of light and shadow.

TCL is redefining the concept of home entertainment with the launch of its first-ever NXTFRAME TV. More than just a television, the NXTFRAME is the future of digital art and entertainment in the home. For the first time, art, design, and cutting-edge technology come together in a single, elegant package, creating a device that isn't just something to watch, but something to live with. Its presence in any living environment allows for the creation of a truly personalized atmosphere, blending seamlessly with home decor like a masterpiece that reflects individual taste, style, and aspirations. The Pro version of the TCL NXTFRAME TV also features Audio by Bang & Olufsen – the first product from a new partnership between TCL and the global luxury audio company. With Audio by Bang & Olufsen, the TV's soundbar and subwoofer are tuned and tested by the same acousticians from Bang & Olufsen who perfect some of the world's most iconic speakers, guaranteeing audio quality that lives up to Bang & Olufsen's world-renowned standards.

Other products facilitating even greater home entertainment experiences include the new Q85H soundbar with stunning surround sound and the TCL R8U Professional Monitor. TCL also announced that Dolby Atmos FlexConnect will come to TCL's high-end product portfolio in 2025, including the X Series. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect unlocks the freedom to place speakers anywhere in a room for an intelligently optimized Dolby Atmos experience.

Optimized technologies with enhanced performance revolutionize mobile lives

In another exclusive announcement at IFA 2024, TCL unveiled the latest NXTPAPER series smartphones, the TCL 50 NXTPAPER series. The new series features NXTPAPER 3.0, the latest edition of TCL's award-winning display technology optimized for human eyes. This is enhanced by the brand-new NXTPAPER Key – a breakthrough innovation that enables users to switch between a regular display and a low-power e-ink style display at the press of a button. TCL 50 NXTPAPER series phones are also the first NXTPAPER devices to feature AI capabilities integrated in partnership with Microsoft to bring users AI-empowered convenience and efficiency across a range of scenarios.

Alongside the new NXTPAPER series models, TCL also demonstrated the recently launched TAB 11 Gen 2. Boasting a stunning 11-inch NXTVISION Display with a slim bezel, the product delivers an enhanced viewing with all-day-long performance.

Seamlessly connected living appliances bring smart life to the next level

For the future of home living, TCL introduced a series of connected living appliances with fresh Color, Material, and Finish (CMF) options that enhance the aesthetic appeal, durability, and user experience. With innovative technologies, reduced operating noise, offline voice control, and integration with major smart home hubs, TCL FreshIN 3.0 Fresh Air Conditioner provides exceptional quality and user experience alongside an A+++ energy efficiency rating.

Marking another breakthrough in kitchen refrigeration with their debut at the event were TCL Free Built-in refrigerators and Elite Kitchen Combi refrigerators. TCL Free Built-in refrigerators can perfectly fit into kitchens with only a one-centimeter gap required on both sides, while the Elite Kitchen Combi simplifies life for consumers by providing versatile and efficient organization options.

Also unveiled was the latest TCL Washer and Dryer Pair, which can kill virtually all bacteria through heat and steam, and includes a Fresh On mode that keeps washed clothes moving on a gentle cycle for up to 10 hours to prevent wrinkles and odors.

