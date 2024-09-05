Praxis Precision Medicines To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines , (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will be attending and presenting at two upcoming conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global

Format: Fireside Chat

Presentation date and time: September 9, 2024 at 12:00pm EDT

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Webcast: here

Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Presentation date and time: September 11, 2024 at 2:35pm EDT

Location: InterContinental Barclay Hotel, New York, NY

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during these conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective H.C. Wainwright and/or Baird representatives to request meetings. A replay of the presentation will be posted, when available, to Praxis' website on the“Events and Presentations” page under the investor section of the website for 90 days.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, CerebrumTM, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, SolidusTM, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter/X .

