IBN Announces Latest Episode Of The Miningnewswire Podcast Featuring Malcolm Dorsey, CEO Of Torr Metals Inc.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global industry. The latest episode features Malcolm Dorsey, President, CEO and Director of Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) , a mineral exploration company dedicated to advancing its 100% owned, district-scale copper-gold porphyry and orogenic gold projects in highly accessible mining regions of Canada.

To begin the interview, Dorsey discussed Torr Metals' founding and his vision for the company.

“Torr Metals was really founded with the vision to capitalize on the increasing demand that we can all see for copper and gold,” he said.“Our goal was to identify and develop underexplored project areas with high potential for new discovery. What we've found is that historical areas with high drill density often have a known deposit that's already there, or they've got geological targets that have been tested multiple times by previous explorers. This really limits the potential for major new discovery, which we think will deliver the most value for our shareholders.”

“Instead, Torr Metals focuses on district-scale areas with low exploration maturity and excellent access to highways, power grids, and mining infrastructure. So, enough there to indicate some great potential with multiple targets, but still early stage with very low cost to exploration. This maximizes our opportunities to make one or more discoveries, especially as we are able to organically build very large projects with multiple prospective targets. This is all done at a very low cost, usually staking. With that, we don't have to pay into any expensive acquisition agreements or anything like that. We keep low dilution on our share count while putting as much money into the ground as possible. Our ultimate goal here is to discover and develop a significant new copper and gold resource and bring that value to our shareholders.”

“My background is in structural geology. Fundamentally, this is a specialization in figuring out where the best potential lies for potential deposits that often remain hidden, and I think this is where the industry is really starting to move. Many of the easier sites have already been found over the past decades. Finding new ones is going to really require unraveling the puzzle to find the needle in the haystack, and that's what structural geology is all about. Our ability to find that needle has already been demonstrated over the past 11 months since acquiring our Kolos copper-gold and Filion gold projects. At Kolos, our 2023 soil sampling revealed four potential porphyry centers with geophysical anomalies extending over a kilometer deep. Surface samples confirmed the presence of 0.38% copper and 0.22 g/t gold. Meanwhile, at Filion, we've identified six parallel gold-bearing structures with soil anomalies up to 1.32 g/t gold, extending up to 1.2 kilometers, aligning with historical channel samples of over 91 g/t gold across 0.3 meters. These findings, all of which are road-accessible and untested by drilling, highlight our success in uncovering previously unrecognized targets in underexplored prolific areas.”

Join IBN's Stuart Smith and Malcolm Dorsey, President, CEO and Director of Torr Metals , to learn more about the company's leadership team, as well as the unique opportunities the company presents to investors.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is dedicated to advancing its 100% owned, district-scale copper-gold porphyry and orogenic gold projects in highly accessible mining regions of Canada. Each project benefits from excellent existing infrastructure, year-round drilling potential and low-cost development opportunities. The approximately 240 km2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project is located in the prolific copper-producing Quesnel Terrane of south-central British Columbia, with direct access to Highway 5, and is situated 286 km northeast of Vancouver. The approximately 261 km2 Filion Gold Project lies within an unexplored gold-bearing greenstone belt, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway 11, just 202 km from Timmins, northern Ontario. For more information, visit the company's website at

