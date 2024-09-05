Greenheart Gold Shares To Commence Trading On The TSX Venture Exchange On September 6, 2024 Under The Symbol “GHRT”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenheart Inc. (TSXV: GHRT) (the“Company” or“Greenheart Gold”) is pleased to announce that its application for listing the Company's common shares (“Greenheart Shares”) on the TSX Venture Exchange has been approved and that the Greenheart Shares are expected to commence trading on September 6, 2024.



Greenheart is a Canadian corporation that was created as a“spin-off” company in connection with the business combination between G Ventures Corp. and Reunion Gold Corporation, which was completed on July 15, 2024. The Company is led by former executives and directors of Reunion Gold, including David Fennell (Executive Chairman), Justin van der Toorn (Director, President and CEO), Elaine Bennett (Director), Rick Cohen (Director) and Adrian Fleming (Director), together with Dušan Petković (Director) of G Mining Ventures Corp. Along with the Company's management, Greenheart Gold's geologists are all members of the technical team most recently noted for the Oko West discovery and delineation of a resource currently reported as 4.3 Moz of gold in indicated resources, plus an additional 1.6 Moz of gold in inferred resources.

Justin van der Toorn, the Company's President and CEO commented“The listing of Greenheart Gold's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is a significant milestone for our company. We are excited about the exploration potential within the Guiana Shield, and we look forward to continuing to deliver success for our many stakeholders. Greenheart Gold is starting in a strong position as a well-funded junior explorer and will be able to leverage the significant experience and technical knowledge that our team has of both operating and making discoveries in Guyana and Suriname.”

About Greenheart Gold Inc.

Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that continues to build on a proven legacy of mineral resource discoveries in the Guiana Shield, a geologic terrain that is host to numerous gold deposits. The Company believes that this region is relatively under-explored and remains highly prospective for orogenic gold deposits. Greenheart Gold is focused on the jurisdictions of Guyana and Suriname, both having strong track records of successful mine development and supportive governments, in addition to highly prospective geology. The Company's principal project is the Majorodam Project in Suriname.

A total of 80,947,355 Greenheart Shares will be issued and outstanding at the commencement of trading. For further information regarding the listing of the Greenheart Shares, please refer to the Listing Application (Form 2B) of the Company dated August 30, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR+.

For further information, please contact:

GREENHEART GOLD INC.

Justin van der Toorn, President and CEO, or

Doug Flegg CFA, Corporate Development Advisor

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to the listing of the Greenheart Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company's plans and objectives and more generally, the section entitled“About Greenheart Gold Inc”.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those underlying the statements in the section entitled“About Greenheart Gold Inc.”.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature, including among others, those risks and uncertainties set forth in the Listing Application (Form 2B) dated August 30, 2024, management's discussion & analysis for the initial period from April 19, 2024 to June 30, 2024 and other documents and reports filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at , and the risk that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future outcomes. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that the list of factors set forth in the Company's filings that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

