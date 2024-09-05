Alignment Health Named One Of Newsweek’S World’S Most Trustworthy Companies In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment , a consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), has been recognized as one of Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Presented in collaboration with Statista, the award serves to highlight the companies that are most trusted, measured across three main public pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.

“To be recognized among some of the largest global companies is a distinct honor for Alignment Health and reflects our work every day to be the most trusted senior care brand,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Health.“As more seniors and their families choose us to take care of them, it's even more important we live up to this responsibility with trust at the core of our relationship with them.”

The World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024 were identified in an independent survey of more than 70,000 participants, resulting in 230,000 company evaluations. The participants rated companies they knew and that were headquartered in the respective country. For each company that received enough evaluations, a social listening analysis was conducted on several media segments of the internet and evaluated their mentions as either positive, neutral or negative. In total, over 995,000 mentions were gathered.

The 2024 ranking recognizes 1,000 companies across 23 industries and 20 countries. All stock-listed companies headquartered in one of the target countries with a revenue of more than US$500 million were considered in the study.

For more information and to view the full list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2024, visit Newsweek.com

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health offers more than 50 benefits-rich, value-driven Medicare Advantage plans that serve 53 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit .

