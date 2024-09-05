Leaders From Eight States Receive High Honors From America’S Service Commissions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Awardees Honored from Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Utah, and Vermont

Washington, DC, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nine leaders from across the nation were recognized in Washington, DC last night at the 2024 Innovation and Leadership Awards, hosted by America's Service Commissions (ASC). The awards program is held each year to recognize the accomplishments of state service commission staff, commissioners, service programs, and champions of national service throughout the United States and its territories.

Congratulations to the following awardees!

2024 ASC Innovation & Leadership Award Recipients



Friend of America's Service Commissions: US Rep. Garret Graves (R-Louisiana)

State Service Leadership Award: Governor Spencer Cox (R-Utah)

Outstanding Commissioner: Phil Rutherford (Minnesota)

Outstanding Commission Executive Director: Philip Kolling (Vermont)

Outstanding Commission Staff: Beth Tailleur (New York)

Outstanding Service Program: Maggie's Place AmeriCorps (Arizona)

Outstanding Service Program Staff: Mary Zanotti (Colorado) Honor Roll: Emily Haber (Massachusetts) and Audrey Suker (Minnesota)

“Each of these awardees has answered the call to serve in an innovative way that is transforming the national service landscape,” said Kaira Esgate, CEO of America's Service Commissions.“They have promoted diversity and equity in AmeriCorps, launched creative new projects and initiatives that expand AmeriCorps services and make it easier for more partner organizations to join in service, and introduced groundbreaking federal and state service legislation. We are grateful for their leadership in each of their respective states, and for their tireless work to continually advance AmeriCorps and national service at the local, state, and federal level.”

Learn more about the awards and awardees.

# # #

About America's Service Commissions

America's Service Commissions (ASC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 state service commissions across the United States and territories with the mission to lead and elevate the state service network. State service commissions are governor-appointed public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,000 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation's service movement and administering more than 75 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds to address pressing community needs.

CONTACT: Ashton Batona America's Service Commissions 2672702524 ...