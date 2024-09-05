Aspira Women’S Health Selected As A Spoke For The Investor Catalyst Hub

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Spoke” designation acknowledges Aspira's position as an innovator in women's health, and provides new opportunities for funding, thought leadership and networking with other healthcare leaders

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women's Inc. (“Aspira”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women's health company focused on the development of gynecologic diagnostic tools, today announced that it was selected as a spoke for the Investor Catalyst Hub, a regional hub of ARPANET-H, a nationwide health innovation launched by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). Based in the Greater Boston area and managed by VentureWell, the Investor Catalyst Hub seeks to accelerate the commercialization of groundbreaking and accessible biomedical solutions. It utilizes an innovative hub-and-spoke model designed to reach a wide range of nonprofit organizations and Minority-Serving Institutions, with the ultimate aim of delivering scalable healthcare outcomes for all Americans.



“It is an honor to join the Investor Catalyst Hub alongside so many of healthcare's most impactful organizations. Our mission to radically improve gynecologic health outcomes through the development of AI-powered diagnostic solutions is perfectly aligned with the objectives of the Hub, and we look forward to playing a leadership role in the acceleration of progress across the entire ecosystem,” stated Nicole Sandford, Aspira's CEO.

Aspira joins a dynamic nationwide network of organizations aligned to ARPA-H's overarching mission to improve health outcomes through the following research focus areas: health science futures, proactive health, scalable solutions, and resilient systems. Investor Catalyst Hub spokes represent a broad spectrum of expertise, geographic diversity, and community perspectives.

“Our spoke network embodies a rich and representative range of perspectives and expertise,” said Mark Marino, Vice President of Growth Strategy and Development for VentureWell and Project Director for the Investor Catalyst Hub.“Our spokes comprise a diverse network that will be instrumental in ensuring that equitable health solutions reach communities across every state and tribal nation.”

As an Investor Catalyst Hub spoke, Aspira gains access to potential funding and flexible contracting for faster award execution compared to traditional government contracts. Spoke membership also offers opportunities to provide input on ARPA-H challenge areas and priorities, along with access to valuable networking opportunities and a robust resource library. The spoke network will continue to grow as the Investor Catalyst Hub expands its efforts, with applications being selected on a rolling basis. Interested organizations can visit to learn more or submit a membership application.

About Aspira Women's Health Inc.

Aspira Women's Health Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of noninvasive, AI-powered tests to aid in the diagnosis of gynecologic diseases.

OvaWatch® and Ova1Plus® are offered to clinicians as OvaSuiteSM. Together, they provide the only comprehensive portfolio of blood tests to aid in the detection of ovarian cancer for the 1.2+ million American women diagnosed with an adnexal mass each year. OvaWatch provides a negative predictive value of 99% and is used to assess ovarian cancer risk for women where initial clinical assessment indicates the mass is indeterminate or benign, and thus surgery may be premature or unnecessary. Ova1Plus is a reflex process of two FDA-cleared tests, Ova1® and Overa®, to assess the risk of ovarian malignancy in women planned for surgery.

Our in-development test pipeline is designed to expand our ovarian cancer portfolio and addresses the tremendous need for noninvasive diagnostics for endometriosis, a debilitating disease that impacts millions of women worldwide. In ovarian cancer, our OvaMDx risk assessment is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to further enhance the sensitivity and specificity of our current tests. In endometriosis, EndoCheckSM is the first-ever noninvasive test designed to identify endometriomas, one of the most commonly occurring forms of endometriosis. Aspira's other in-development endometriosis test is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to identify all endometriosis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the timing and completion of any products in the pipeline development and other statements that are predictive in nature. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as“designed to,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“could,”“may,”“intend,”“will,”“continue,”“future,” other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release and other factors that may cause such differences include the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the expected timing of the closing of the offering. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the SEC, including those factors identified as“Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Aspira presently does not know, or that Aspira currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Aspira's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's assessments to change. However, while Aspira may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Aspira expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Aspira's assessments of any date after the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

