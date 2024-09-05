Tempest To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-classi targeted and immune-mediated therapeutics to fight cancer, today announced that Sam Whiting, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of at Tempest, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference.



The company presentation will be available for on-demand viewing Monday, September 9, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET on the investor section of the Tempest website at .

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a diverse portfolio of small molecule product candidates containing tumor-targeted and/or immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company's novel programs range from early research to later-stage investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company's website at .

i If approved by the FDA

