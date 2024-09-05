Harmonic Health Selected By Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services To Test Medicare Dementia Care Model

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Harmonic joins CMS GUIDE Model, delivering dementia care across 12 states with a focus on coordination, support, and respite for caregivers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Harmonic Health announced they have been selected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to participate in a new Medicare alternative payment model designed to support people living with dementia and their caregivers. Under CMS' Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, Harmonic Health will be one of almost 400 participants building Dementia Care Programs (DCPs) across the country, working to increase care coordination and improve access to services and supports, including respite care, for people living with dementia and their caregivers.

“CMS is excited to partner with Harmonic Health under the GUIDE Model,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure.“GUIDE is a new approach to how Medicare will pay for the care of people living with dementia. The GUIDE participants are envisioning new ways to support not only people living with dementia, but also to reduce strain on the people who care for them, so that more Americans can remain in their homes and communities, rather than in institutions.”

Launched on July 1, 2024, the GUIDE Model will test a new payment approach for key supportive services furnished to people living with dementia, including: comprehensive, person-centered assessments and care plans; care coordination; 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or help line; and certain respite services to support caregivers. People with dementia and their caregivers will have the assistance and support of a Care Navigator to help them access clinical and non-clinical services such as meals and transportation through community-based organizations.

“Harmonic Health is excited to partner with CMS in developing a new standard for dementia,” says Jim Gera, CEO of Harmonic Health.“As a caregiver with three family members living with dementia, I know firsthand the importance of delivering a comprehensive dementia care solution to support patients and families. We built Harmonic Health specifically to address unmet needs, and we are partnering with senior living, physicians, and health systems across the country to transform the lives of those living with dementia. Harmonic currently offers services in Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, Delaware, Connecticut, Minnesota, North Dakota, Washington, Oregon, New Jersey, Texas, and Tennessee.”

Harmonic Health participation in the GUIDE Model will help people living with dementia and their caregivers have access to education and support, such as training programs on best practices for caring for a loved one living with dementia. The GUIDE Model also provides respite services for certain people, enabling caregivers to take temporary breaks from their caregiving responsibilities. Respite is being tested under the GUIDE Model to assess its effect on helping caregivers continue to care for their loved ones at home, preventing or delaying the need for facility care.

GUIDE Participants represent a wide range of health care providers, including large academic medical centers, small group practices, community-based organizations, health systems, hospice agencies, and other practices.

This model delivers on a promise in the Biden Administration's Executive Order on Increasing Access to High-Quality Care and Supporting Caregivers and aligns with the National Plan to Address Alzheimer's Disease. For more information on CMS' GUIDE Model, please visit: .

