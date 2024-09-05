DCT Abu Dhabi - Cultural Foundation Continues Its Dynamic 2024 Programme With Exhibitions, Performances, Workshops And More
New exhibitions include a showcase of Zineb Sedira's cinematic works and an exploration of the traditional crafts of the UAE
The performing arts series includes a concert by world-renowned Vicente Amigo, alongside a range of theatrical performances from around the world
A diverse range of tours, workshops, artist residencies, and mentorship programmes, and engaging children's activities will also be offered
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 5 September 2024 : Cultural Foundation, a cultural centre under the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, continues its dynamic year-round programme of exhibitions, performances, talks, tours, workshops, events, artist residency and mentorship programmes, along with a range of educational activities in its Children's Library, all aimed at supporting and nurturing artists and creatives.
