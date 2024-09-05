1St Edition Of 'Talent Atelier' Programme Opens Horizons For Emirati Designers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 5 September 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the launch of the 1st edition of 'Talent Atelier' programme, organised in collaboration with L'ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels. Seeking to expand the horizons of creatives and talented individuals, refining their expertise in jewellery making and enriching their knowledge in this field, the programme aligns with Dubai Culture's efforts to strengthen the cultural and creative industries, reinforcing the emirate's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The programme, which will be held from 2 September to 30 November 2024, focuses on three main pillars: the history of jewellery, the world of gemstones and the savoir-faire of jewellery-making techniques. Through it, Dubai Culture aims to develop the skills of 12 Emirati designers who will participate in a series of jewellery arts courses and workshops at the L'ÉCOLE Middle East campus in Dubai Design District. During these courses, participants will experiment with gestures, skills and tools, guided by their lecturers. In art history, they have the privilege of admiring antique jewellery from L'ÉCOLE collections, and in the gemology courses, they can observe the different stones using the instruments of the gemologist. The top six designers will be awarded the opportunity to visit Paris for five days in November to participate in an educational programme organized at L'ÉCOLE France & Europe's new campus, Htel de Mercy-Argenteau on the Grands Boulevards. These designers will be selected based on creativity, material exploration, and application of learning.

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed that Dubai has succeeded in establishing itself as a leading destination for design, attracting distinguished emerging talents in this field, saying:“The Talent Atelier programme embodies the Authority's cultural commitments and responsibilities aimed at supporting and empowering Emirati designers and entrepreneurs, encouraging them to unleash their talents and contribute to enriching the creative scene in the emirate. The programme is the fruit of collaboration and partnership between the Authority and L'ÉCOLE Middle East; through it, we aim to spread the culture of jewellery and enhance the knowledge- and innovation-based economy, creating a model educational platform capable of infusing the jewellery and gemstone design sector with new blood and young energies that contribute to its growth and development, reflecting Dubai's global leadership in design.”

“This 'Talent Atelier' programme is more than just an educational experience; it's a platform for discovery, innovation, and cultural exchange, nurturing creative potential.' 'This initiative is about building bridges between cultures, dialogues between different arts disciplines, fostering creativity, and supporting the next generation of Emirati Talents.' Sophie Claudel, Director of L'ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts.

The programme spans five weeks and includes more than 10 jewellery arts courses and workshops totalling more than 40 hours, under the guidance of professional jewelers, gemologists and art historians. The programme also includes visits to Al Safa Art and Design Library in Dubai to benefit from the L'ÉCOLE Middle East's 1st offsite library corner, which contains a comprehensive collection of educational resources specialised in the art and culture of jewellery making and gemmology accessible to the general public.