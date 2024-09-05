Sunsure Energy secures INR 226 Crore long-term debt financing from Tata Capital for Open Access Solar projects in Uttar Pradesh

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 04, 2024: Sunsure Energy, the preferred renewable energy solution provider for India’s leading businesses transitioning to green power, has announced INR 226 Crore long-term debt financing from Tata Capital Ltd. This financing will support Sunsure Energy's expanding portfolio of open-access solar projects in Uttar Pradesh, totalling 75 MWp in operational capacity.



The financing is structured across five SPVs and covers commissioned solar projects strategically located across Uttar Pradesh. These projects are already delivering clean energy to several renowned industrial consumers in the state, contributing to a greener future and offsetting an estimated 80,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.



Shashank Sharma, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Sunsure Energy said, “This long-term financing from Tata Capital is a testament of Sunsure Energy’s commitment to providing a customised suite of renewable energy solutions that contribute to India's transition towards green energy. This financing enables us to further scale up our portfolio of solar open-access projects in Uttar Pradesh and meet the demand for green energy in the state. We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Tata Capital and look forward to further associating with them for our upcoming projects.”



Manish Chourasia, Chief Operating Officer- Corporate and Cleantech at Tata Capital Ltd said, “We are committed to advancing India’s clean energy sector through strategic financing. Our support for this project reflects our belief in the transformative potential of renewable energy in India. This partnership aligns with our goal of supporting impactful projects as we remain dedicated to foster a greener and more sustainable future.”



Sunsure Energy has a proven track record in Uttar Pradesh and is developing renewable energy projects across India including solar, wind and energy storage technologies, making it the preferred renewable energy solutions provider for India’s leading businesses transitioning to green power. The company currently provides renewable energy solutions to 70+ Indian industrial companies across over 16 states, including multinationals like Sandoz, KSB Pumps, Emcure, Dabur, Olon API, and more.







