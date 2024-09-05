60 Young Indians ready to represent India against 70 Countries at WorldSkills Lyon, France

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 4, 2024: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) organized a send-off ceremony for one of its largest contingents ever—the WorldSkills India Team, comprising 60 participants. These skilled individuals will compete across 61 categories against the best from over 70 countries in Lyon, France. The international competition, set to take place from September 10-15, 2024, at Euroexpo Lyon, will see more than 1,400 competitors and over 1,300 experts. This grand event is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh participants.

Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for the Ministry of Education, Govt of India extended his best wishes for success to the young Indian contingent during a send-off ceremony as they prepare to represent the nation at the biennial WorldSkills competition.

“At the last edition in 2022, we finished at the 11th rank. Our team is quite talented and we are sending our largest contingent. So I’m hopeful this time we’ll be in the top 10. In the eyes of the nation, you’re already winners and your talents will be sought after by various global industries. Representing India is not a small feat and you’ve faced incredible challenges. This is a special occasion for our participants. We hope our participants will stay connected with the Skill India Mission as ambassadors and spread our work, schemes and initiative to the grassroots level,” he said.

Often considered as the Olympic Games of international skilling events, India is sending 60 competitors to compete across 52 skill categories, with 70+ countries sending their participants. Over 52 WorldSkills experts, along with training support from 100+ industry and academic partners, have been involved in training and preparing the India Contingent, one of the largest groups representing their country at WorldSkills Lyon.

The rigorous training programs, supported by leading companies like Toyota Kirloskar, Maruti, Lincoln Electric, and many others, have been instrumental in preparing the India Contingent. This year, the training was further enriched by the expertise of various industry leaders and institutions from across the country—from Festo India in Industry 4.0 to NIFT Delhi in Fashion Technology, and L&T in Bricklaying and Concrete Construction. Such collaborations ensure the highest standards of training and highlight the critical role that industries play in shaping the future of our skilled workforce. This year's team also represents a breakthrough moment, with women competing in traditionally male-dominated fields like Welding, Plumbing, and Heating. The team reflects the incredible diversity of India, with participants from every region, including our farthest corners—from Mizoram to Jammu and Kashmir, from North to South, East to West, and even the island territories of Andaman and Nicobar.

During the send-off ceremony, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE said, “This is a moment of reckoning for the skilling community. We need to change the mindset where degrees are considered more important and bring back credit-based skill education to build the future of Viksit Bharat 2047. From North to South, East to West, these 60 young champions embody the spirit, diversity and the best of India's talent. As they face against 1400 competitors from 70 countries, this is a moment of reckoning for the skilling community. Our women youth's participation in traditionally male-dominated fields and their rigorous preparation, supported by industry leaders, reflect the nation’s commitment to breaking barriers and setting new standards.”

The send-off ceremony was held at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi. During this ceremony, Shri Jayant Chaudhary unveiled the official ceremonial attire which the participants will wear. The attire is designed and stitched by fashion designer Manish Tripathi, who is well-known for crafting the Poshak of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya. The attire for the Indian contingent which will be worn during official ceremonies at the WorldSkills 2024 embodies the essence of India. Made from Banaras silk, Eri silk from Assam and cotton silk from Madhya Pradesh, the attire is further accentuated with intricate Mithila art. Each piece is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece, handcrafted and handwoven, showcasing the skills of the country’s weavers and artisans on the global stage.

At the WorldSkills send-off ceremony was graced by Vijender Singh – India’s first Olympic boxing medallist, Aman Sehrawat – who is the rising star of Indian wrestling and has won multiple international accolades, and Sharman Joshi – a versatile actor with a rich career in theatre and films, who shared their journey and experiences to encourage and motive the young competitors to follow their passion and craft their paths. Their words of encouragement and shared experiences left a lasting impact on Team India as they prepared for their grand finale.

The WorldSkills Competition showcases excellence in skills across various sectors, including construction, manufacturing, information technology, and creative arts. Competitors, typically under the age of 23, engage in rigorous testing, completing tasks that reflect contemporary industry standards. For the first time, international trainers were invited to the country and competitors were also sent to countries like South Korea, Japan, Austria, Thailand, and Dubai, with Switzerland for international exposure and rigorous training.

The India contingent reached Delhi on 1st September and undertook the last leg of training which included yoga sessions, psychological tests to improve mental strength, nutritional advice and various other guidance.

The National edition of the competition witnessed over 900 participants. Conducted at district, state, and national levels, culminating in the IndiaSkills National competition, this platform showcased skills across traditional crafts to modern technologies. In the 2022 edition, India saw the highest participation in this event with over 56 competitors, out of which 11 were women and 12 candidates qualified from ITIs.

Along with this, India finished the event at the 11th rank. The nation received 13 Medallions of Excellence with two silver medals and three bronze medals. The country began participating in 2007 and has witnessed steady progress in the competition. In 2017, India won 19 medals and built up on this success in 2019 coming in at 14th position.

The regional competitions saw over 2.5 lakh registrations who were digitally pre-screened via SIDH in the first round. Over 200 workshops were conducted both through physical and online mediums to drive increased participation.

IndiaSkills is an initiative by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the guidance of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. It serves as a national platform for skill competitions, aiming to identify and nurture talented youth in various vocational fields.





