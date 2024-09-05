Ambuja Cements’ SEDI Empowers Youth through Skill Development in Nalagarh

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 4 September 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, continues to make significant strides in community development through its Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Institute (SEDI) in Nalagarh. The institute has empowered numerous individuals, helping them overcome social and physical challenges to achieve independence and personal growth. The inspiring stories of Najma and Amarjeet Singh showcase the transformative impact of SEDI’s programs.

Life posed significant challenges for Najma from Nalagarh, following a difficult situation at home and the sudden passing of her father, the sole breadwinner of the family. Her journey towards self-sufficiency began when her cousin, who was undergoing training as an Assistant Electrician, introduced her to SEDI, Nalagarh. Desperate for employment, she enrolled in the General Duty Assistant course, and the on-the-job training at Dua Hospital, Nalagarh secured her a job opportunity at the same hospital.

A few months later, Najma joined G. Healthcare at Home Centre in Jalandhar, Punjab, where she now makes upto Rs. 25,000 each month. Her quality of life has significantly improved. Najma has been able to support her family in various obligations, including making some small investments for the future. Najma urges every youth to follow her brave footsteps and move forward towards developing a career. She testifies that training at SEDI helped her gain confidence, build self-esteem and improve her personality. Through SEDI, she was equipped to pursue her dream and get a job she desires.

Amarjeet Singh from Chakarma village in Punjab faced a severe accident that left his leg permanently damaged, plunging his family into debt due to medical expenses. Determined to support his middle-class family of seven, he began working at a salon and learned about SEDI, Nalagarh. After enrolling in SEDI’s Assistant Beauty Therapist course, Amarjeet opened his own salon, earning Rs. 45,000 per month and employing three people.

Despite personal hardships, Amarjeet continued his work with dedication. He credits SEDI for all his success, highlighting the training’s impact on his skills, confidence, and self-esteem. Amarjeet encourages others to join SEDI to achieve their dreams, emphasising the institute’s role in providing meaningful employment and personal development.

Ambuja Cements’ SEDI is dedicated to providing vocational training to underprivileged youth, enabling them to secure sustainable livelihoods. SEDI’s programs are designed to enhance employability and promote entrepreneurship, fostering socio-economic development in communities.





