HONOR OF KINGS LAUNCHES SCI-FI THEMED EVENT FEATURING EXCLUSIVE SKINS PLUS ALL NEW HERO, LIU BANG SET TO JOIN THE EVER GROWING ROSTER

Amber Era event delivers two out of this world skins for Kaizer and Garo

- Liu Bang teleports into The Gorge

- Obtain Memory Chip Arli, Sirius Wonderboy Sun Bin and Sirius Artist Shangguan

- Obtain Wukong and the skin Gilded King Wukong



Dubai, UAE, September 5, 2024 - From today, Honor of Kings players will be able to travel to the future by participating in the Amber Era event and obtain two skins. The sci-fi theme continues with the introduction of Arli: Memory Chip, Sun Bin: Sirius Wonderboy and Shangguan: Sirius Artist.

Furthermore, Honor of Kings’ Hero roster continues to increase with the recent addition of Liu Bang on September 3.



Save the Earth!

Calling all players - a huge meteorite is on a collision course with Earth and the fate of the planet is in your hands. Come together as one to participate in the Amber Meteorite in-game event and boldly set forth on a mission to investigate the meteorite and avert a global catastrophe.



See what awaits players in the Amber Era event []







By participating in the event, players will be able to get Kaiser and Garo Hero experience cards valid for 14 days and an Amber Era trail.



Full Moon Signal

A mysterious shadow has appeared on the moon’s surface that seems to resemble the mythical Jade Rabbit. Login from September 17 to September 22 to discover more, earn tokens and exchange for rewards.



Energy Storm

From September 13 to September 24, players who complete this mission will be able to obtain one of five epic skins - choose from Golden Ratio Kongming, Playground Sentry Kui, Summer Waves Fang, Pet Diaries Da Qiao and Fruit Sweetheart Lady Sun.



Liu Bang

With his simple to execute skills, multi-functional abilities that can adapt to the changing flow of the battle, Liu Bang offers a great starter Hero for those who want to perform the role of Tank. What’s more, Liu Bang’s ultimate allows him to teleport to any teammate and provide immediate support.



Learn more about Liu Bang’s skills and abilities in this video.







Sci-fi style skins

Players will be able to obtain Kaizer and Garo’s Amber Era Skins at a discounted rate for a limited time. Moreover, three more Heroes are receiving a sci-fi makeover. From September 13 it is Arli (S+): Memory Chip, with Sun Bin (S): Sirius Wonderboy and Shangguan (S): Sirius Artist available on September 20.

Be sure not to miss out!



Arrival of the Monkey King

From September 5 to September 18, players can obtain Wukong and the skin Gilded King Wukong by completing the associated missions.



News of 2024 Honor of Kings Championship

2024 Honor of Kings Championship is set to be held in October in Indonesia, marking the grand final of the Honor of Kings Global Invitational Series 2024 circuit. The qualifiers have already begun, setting the stage for an intense competition. Regional play-offs will be held across the Pacific, Americas and EMEA regions, while regional qualifiers will take place in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, SEA Wildcard, Brazil, the Middle East and North Africa and Türkiye. Teams from these regions will compete for slots for the Championship.

About Honor of Kings

Developed by TiMi Studio Group, Honor of Kings has become the world’s most popular MOBA with over 200 million registered users and more than 100 million daily players enjoying the thrill of team battles. Featuring highly detailed and diverse character and battlefield design plus music created by world renowned composers including Hans Zimmer, Joe Hisaishi, and Howard Shore, Honor of Kings immerses players in a unique and colorful universe. Honor of Kings prides itself on being free to play and fair to win, with success determined by players' skills and tactics, not by how much they spend. Honor of Kings is also home to a thriving esports ecosystem supporting competitive play from grassroots amateurs to elite professionals.

