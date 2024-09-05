The Homegrown Indian Restaurant, Gazebo branches out in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- By Niggi) Dubai, UAE – September 2024 – Experience the pinnacle of Indian elegance and culinary artistry crafted from premium ingredients, delivering a gastronomic experience across the Emirates like no other. Gazebo, UAE's favorite Indian restaurant, expands its presence by opening a new space with a fresh look and feel in Central Mall, Sharjah and Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi. The refined ambiance and exemplary service set the stage for an exceptional dining experience.

Gazebo endevours to blend nostalgia with creativity, offering both contemporary and classic dishes. Whether indulging in a velvety butter chicken or exploring bold, traditional curries, the dining journey is designed to captivate discerning palates and leave a memorable impression.

Amounting to 34 restaurant outlets across the UAE, Gazebo continues to honor its legacy as one of the oldest and most reputed names in Indian cuisine. The menu continues to offer an essence of the most pallatable Indian cuisine course featuring signature recipes like the Dum-Pukht Biryani, Murgh Seekh Bharwan, and Gosht Galawati Kabab. Come and celebrate The Royal Indian Journey with Gazebo, where vintage charm meets modern sophistication.

Images of the Gazebo Central Mall, Sharjah and Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi outlets are linked here.





