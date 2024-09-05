Concerning earlier published press release - CyberKnight

(MENAFN- Cyber Knight Technologies) Dubai/Riyadh — September 4th, 2024: CyberKnight is proud to reinforce its strategic role in advancing Saudi Arabia's cybersecurity landscape as the Official Distribution Partner – Diamond Sponsor at the MENA Information Security Conference 2024. This 12th edition of the conference, themed “Hyper-resilient cyber: Navigating the Evolving Threat Landscape of the Interconnected world of IT, OT, IoT, IIoT and Hybrid Cloud”, will take place on September 10-11 in Riyadh. During the conference CyberKnight will be actively engaging with enterprise and government leaders to support their compliance with local frameworks such as NCA and SAMA, while safeguarding their most critical assets through Zero Trust Security methodology. The technologies that will be represented by CyberKnight at the event are:



• Illumio: Zero Trust Microsegmentation

• Menlo Security: Enterprise Browser Security

• Xage Security: Zero Trust Access & Protection across IT, OT, and Cloud

• Appgate: Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), SDP

• Checkmarx: SAST, DAST, IAST, SCA, Supply Chain Security, IaC, & API Security

• Elastic: SIEM / Big Data / Log Management

• Phosphorus Cybersecurity Inc.: xIoT Security Platform

• Gigamon: Network Visibility & Security for Cloud & Data Centers

• TxOne: Zero Trust Security for OT & ICS

• Fortra: Classification, DLP, PT, MFT, CDR

• SolarWinds: IT Operations Management & Observability

• Digital.ai: App Security for Mobile, Web & Desktop Apps, DevOps & DevSecOps Orchestration & Automation

• Netwrix Corporation: Data Access Governance, AD Security, File Integrity Monitoring

• Group-IB: Fraud Detection, ASM, DRP, Threat Intelligence & DFIR

• RedSeal: Cyber Risk Modeling



“Our participation in MENA ISC 2024 aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which prioritizes a robust and secure digital infrastructure as a foundation for the Kingdom’s economic growth. This reputable conference remains the cornerstone for cybersecurity thought leadership in Saudi Arabia, attracting key IT Security leaders and influencers who are shaping the Kingdom’s cybersecurity future. As a trusted advisor, our presence at this event is crucial for both CyberKnight and our participating vendors to advocate for Zero Trust









Security and cybersecurity innovations that meet the region's unique needs,” commented Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberKnight.



Mr.Jaber added: “Our mission is clear — empower Saudi organizations to combat cybercrime through Zero Trust frameworks while ensuring they meet regulatory standards. At MENA ISC 2024, we aim to consult our customers on the latest advancements in cybersecurity, leveraging our expertise to provide actionable recommendations that enhance security posture and compliance. This event provides an invaluable platform for us and our technology partners to contribute to Saudi Arabia's cybersecurity resilience and to drive forward the principles of Zero Trust, ensuring that the Kingdom is well-equipped to tackle the challenges of an increasingly complex digital landscape”.







MENAFN05092024004721010713ID1108640017