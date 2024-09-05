RAKTDA HAILED A “GREAT PLACE TO WORK” FOR THE FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR AND NAMED ONE OF THE “BEST WORKPLACES IN THE MIDDLE EAST™️ FOR 2024

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, 4 September, 2024: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year, reinforcing its reputation as a leading organisation in the region.



In a clear reflection of its unwavering dedication to cultivating a high-trust, high-performance culture, RAKTDA has also earned a place on the prestigious ‘Best Workplaces in the Middle East™️ 2024’ list, underscoring its ongoing commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, respected, included, engaged, and empowered.



Expressing his pride, Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “This double recognition is a true reflection of our workplace culture that values innovation, collaboration, and importantly, the wellbeing of our employees. Being certified for four consecutive years and ramping up our status another notch by earning a place on the ‘Best Workplaces in the Middle East™️ 2024’ list is a remarkable achievement on a wider regional scale.



He added: “Our success is driven by the collective efforts of our people, and we remain focused on empowering them to achieve their full potential while contributing to the sustainable growth of Ras Al Khaimah as a premier tourism destination."



This year’s accolades add to a series of recognitions honouring RAKTDA’s efforts to create a “Great Place to Work”. In 2023, the authority ranked 4th in the 'Best Workplaces in the Public Sector for the GCC,' and in 2022, was named one of the 'Best Workplaces in the UAE & the Middle East for Small & Medium Organisations’. RAKTDA was also recognised as one of the 'Best Workplaces for Millennials ' and one of the 'Best Workplaces in UAE’ in 2022, and the year before (2021), was not only honoured as one of the ‘Best Workplaces in the Public Sector in the UAE’, but ranked 11th on the ‘Best Workplaces for Women 2021’ in the small-sized organisation category.

The Great Place to Work® certification is awarded based on rigorous criteria, including employee satisfaction, involvement in decision-making, and alignment with the organisation's goals and values.



RAKTDA distinguishes itself through initiatives that prioritise healthy and productive working environment, work-life balance, transparent communication, and employee recognition, all of which are integral to its workplace culture. These initiatives have driven the authority to implement forward-thinking programmes that benefit its employees while advancing its mission to promote the sustainable growth of Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism sector. In addition to fostering a thriving workplace, RAKTDA remains dedicated to the broader community through its Emirate development plan. This includes supporting local tourism establishments, addressing industry talent challenges, and enhancing educational opportunities for the next generation.





MENAFN05092024006689014967ID1108639999