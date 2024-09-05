Introducing Shopsimontm: Brands You Love. On Sale. 24/7.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Simon® has expanded and rebranded its outlet marketplace as ShopSimon, a comprehensive source for on-sale and outlet merchandise.

Simon ®, a trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations,

today announced the launch of ShopSimon TM, the next phase in its journey to create the ultimate omnichannel shopping experience.

ShopSimon, available at ShopSimon and via the ShopSimon app, offers a comprehensive single source of premium and luxury sale-priced products from more than 360 retailers, including adidas , American Eagle, Cole Haan , Etro , Hugo Boss , MCM , Puma , Steve Madden and Tod's .

ShopSimon

builds upon the success of Shop Premium Outlets, which has experienced phenomenal growth every year since it was launched in 2019. Now, the expanded and rebranded digital marketplace will be adding on-sale and discounted merchandise, while continuing to offer outlet products from leading brands.

"By seamlessly integrating the ease and portability of online shopping with the appeal of our nationwide network of top tier Malls and Premium Outlets, Simon is creating the standard for a truly integrated omnichannel experience," said David Simon, Chairman, CEO and President of Simon. "Inherent in our culture is a drive for innovation and a desire to enhance the shopping experience for our consumers while delivering new sales opportunities for our retailers. ShopSimon is yet another example of how we are bringing the retail ecosystem together to deliver more of what today's discerning shopper wants."

For participating retailers, ShopSimon fuses Simon's national reach to engaged shoppers with newly enhanced digital capabilities that make it even easier to post, promote and sell merchandise -- all in a brand-safe digital environment where retailers can closely collaborate on how they are presented and marketed. Retailers have full control over their product assortment, pricing and marketing; can pulse products on and off as inventory dictates; and align their offerings with a carefully cultivated premium and luxury marketplace. Complete with custom virtual storefronts, participating retailers will benefit from new online and in person sales traffic as well as expansive insight into consumer preferences and behaviors.

"We are thrilled to offer top brands a truly unique digital channel to sell directly to the massive Simon shopping audience," said Neel Grover, CEO of ShopSimon. "The re-branding and expansion of ShopSimon continues to capitalize on Simon's world-class real estate portfolio and retailer relationships to create curated omnichannel and loyalty opportunities for consumers and brands alike."



With ShopSimon, shoppers can easily search by image or color, view similar items recommended from their search, and experience hyper personalization to guide them through thousands of choices to land on the perfect product. In the future, ShopSimon will utilize Simon's nationwide network of shopping destinations and retailers to seamlessly merge the best of online and in-person shopping to get consumers what they want, at the right time (including same day pick up) and at a great price. These additional enhancements and benefits to Simon's omnichannel strategy are expected to be launched in the coming months.

"With our dedicated team solely focused on creating best-in-class experiences, this is yet another example of how Simon continues to maximize today's rapidly changing consumer preferences to drive loyalty and sales for retailers," said Lee Sterling, Chief Marketing Officer. "By enhancing nearly every aspect of the experience, we are creating greater convenience for consumers and bringing more people to our properties to shop, eat, stay and play."

With more than 2 billion annual visits to its premium retail destinations, 153 million annual website visits to its core consumer facing websites

and more than 3,000 engaged retailers, Simon is uniquely positioned to drive this evolution.

About Simon

Simon®

is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,

NYSE: SPG ). Our properties across

North America,

Europe

and

Asia

provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

