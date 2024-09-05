Enrique Tomás Returns To The UK Market With Online Store

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JAMON IS BACK

Enrique Tomás returns to the UK, offering its renowned Jamon Iberico online, reconnecting with customers post-Brexit. "The Jamón is back!"

BADALONA, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enrique Tomás, the iconic Spanish brand known for its Jamon Ibérico (Spanish cured ham) and gourmet products, is thrilled to announce its return to the UK market. Starting this month, customers across the United Kingdom will once again be able to purchase Enrique Tomás products through the company's store ( ), marking the brand's comeback to one of its key international markets after the challenges posed by Brexit.Before Brexit, Enrique Tomás had established a strong presence in the UK, with physical stores and a flourishing online sales channel. However, the complications brought about by Brexit forced the company to halt its operations in the country. Now, after significant efforts by the team, Enrique Tomás is back to serve the UK's food lovers who appreciate the finest Spanish gastronomy."We are delighted to reconnect with our UK customers and to offer them our products once again through our online store," said Enrique Tomás, CEO and founder of the company. "We know that many have been eagerly awaiting this moment, and we are ready to provide the same high-quality selection and authenticity that defines our brand."The relaunch strategy will focus on attracting both former customers and new consumers, with a special emphasis on British food enthusiasts and the Spanish community residing in the UK. Under the slogan "The Jamón is back," the campaign highlights the return of the brand and the uniqueness of Jamon Iberico, underscoring its excellence among the array of gourmet products available in this strategic market.With this relaunch, Enrique Tomás reaffirms its commitment to international expansion and to bringing the best of Spanish gastronomy to every corner of the world. This year, the brand has already strengthened its global presence by opening four new stores in Shenzhen, China, in July. "We are committed to elevating jamón to its rightful place by selecting each piece with care and making it available to everyone... literally. Soon, we will be announcing more destinations where our products will be accessible online and more locations with a physical presence," Enrique Tomás added.For more information, please visitAbout Enrique TomásSince 1982, Enrique Tomás has been dedicated to bringing Iberian Jamon to the world, starting from a small market stall in La Salud, Badalona (Barcelona). Today, the company is an international enterprise with a network of over 100 stores worldwide. In its various types of establishments, Enrique Tomás offers customers multiple ways to purchase and enjoy“the best gastronomic product in the world.”

