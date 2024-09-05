THE PEARL OF THE GOLDEN HORN RIXOS TERSANE ISTANBUL IS OPENING

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Istanbul: Rixos Tersane Istanbul, the flagship of the Rixos Group, which has achieved a leading position in the sector with nearly a quarter-century of experience and an immaculate service approach, has been inaugurated with the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



Chairman of the Board of Rixos Hotels, Fettah Tamince, expressed his insights on this highly anticipated investment: “We are revitalizing the 600-year-old Tersane Istanbul, which reflects the most valuable elements of Istanbul's cultural and industrial heritage yet has been in disuse for many years, thanks to the vision of our esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the efforts of our Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, and we are restoring it as a modern living space for the citizens of Istanbul. The first phase of the project has been completed with an exemplary conservation approach. Rixos Tersane Istanbul, which we have opened in this unique area that is about once again to become a part of the city's memory, will bring a brand-new perspective to urban hospitality. It will make a significant contribution to the economy and employment. Rixos Tersane Istanbul will also play an important role in passing down this deep-rooted cultural heritage to future generations. We meticulously considered every detail of Rixos Tersane Istanbul, from its design to its architecture. I hope this new venture, which is far more than just a commercial project for me, will benefit our city and our country. I would like to thank our esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his support and presence.”



The Flagship of Rixos Group: Rixos Tersane Istanbul

Rixos Tersane Istanbul, the flagship of the Rixos Group, which has investments in 8 countries across 3 continents, features 432 rooms. With its interior decoration that blends history, culture, and art, dining areas offering delicious gastronomic experiences, sports activities that relax the mind and body, and an infinity pool with a unique view of the Golden Horn, Rixos Tersane Istanbul will provide a refreshing escape in the heart of the city and offer personalized, exceptional experiences. Its architecture, in harmony with the region's historical texture, its proximity to the city center, and the views surrounding the historic peninsula will make it a major attraction for both local and international tourists. Additionally, Rixos Tersane Istanbul will be easily accessible by sea.



Rixos Tersane Istanbul will place culture, art, and sports at the very center of its offerings. The Golden Horn, a symbol of abundance and prosperity since the Byzantine era, served as an excellent natural harbor that made Istanbul a key trade center in the Mediterranean and Near East during the Middle Ages. Inspired by its location, Rixos Tersane Istanbul has curated a special art collection under the theme of cultural sustainability. This collection will feature contemporary artworks by both local and international artists, accompanied by a catalog and digital archive.



The hotel will also host numerous local and international events in its expansive and majestic venues, the Tersane Ballroom and the Tersane Istanbul Event Hall.



