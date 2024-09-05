P95 Acquires Assign DMB, Expanding Data Management And Biostatistics Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LEUVEN, Belgium, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

("P95"), a leading global provider of epidemiology and clinical solutions with a specialty focus on vaccines and infectious diseases,

is excited to announce the of Assign DMB . Founded by current CEO Anton Klingler in 2005, Assign DMB stands at the forefront of clinical research organisations (CROs) in Austria and is renowned for its exceptional clinical data management and biometrics services, particularly in the areas of infectious diseases and vaccines. Backed by Ampersand Capital Partners , a global firm with offices in Boston and Amsterdam, P95 is proud to raise the bar in leading innovation and excellence in clinical research globally with this acquisition.

Thomas Verstraeten, CEO of P95 comments, "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Anton and his team to the P95 family. Assign DMB is a world class leader in the areas of data management and biostatistics. By combining forces, we further enhance our capacity to implement both clinical and non-interventional studies, with a continued focus on vaccines and infectious diseases. Like us, Assign DMB has supported studies in various regions worldwide. Our combined global expertise enables us to deliver our services at any location worldwide, including underserved and developing countries."

Anton Klinger, CEO of Assign DMB adds, "I am delighted to join forces with P95. This acquisition is a significant milestone for Assign DMB, and I am confident that our combined expertise will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients. Together, we will continue to strive for excellence in clinical research."

About P95

is a leading global provider of epidemiology and clinical solutions with a specialty focus on vaccines and infectious diseases. Headquartered in Belgium, P95 has regional hub offices in Africa (South Africa), Latin America (Colombia), North America (USA) and Southeast Asia (Thailand). P95's full-service CRO solutions span 5 continents, with 300 staff and experience across 30 countries. P95 offers a range of high-quality services including clinical trials Phase I-IV, epidemiology and real-world evidence, vaccine development consulting, study start-up and regulatory, clinical monitoring, home nursing, sample management, medical monitoring, pharmacovigilance, data management, biostatistics, medical writing and qualitative research.

About Assign DMB

is one of the leading clinical research organisations in Austria offering a broad range of services for all phases of clinical trials. Based in Innsbruck, Assign DMB has more than 20 years of experience managing clinical studies. Assign DMB's services are tailored to the sponsors' individual needs and include data management, biostatistics, and medical writing as well as safety management and medical monitoring.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit

SOURCE P95 BV