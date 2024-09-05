Uber And Turo Announce Partnership To Bring Turo Vehicles To Uber Rent

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Uber customers throughout the U.S., Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and Australia will soon be able to rent from Turo's expansive selection of directly through the Uber

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER ) and Turo, Inc. the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, today announced a multi-year partnership which will enable Uber customers to rent from Turo's wide- ranging selection of vehicles directly from the Uber app across key global markets.

Uber will bring Turo's extraordinary selection of over 1,600 makes and models to the Uber Rent platform, beginning in early 2025. The partnership aims to unlock more opportunities for Turo hosts to turbocharge entrepreneurship, while enabling millions of Uber customers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and France to get behind the wheel of some of the newest and buzziest vehicles.

"Our partnership with Uber unlocks a huge opportunity to utilize the Uber Rent platform to turbocharge growth and further cement our position as the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing platform," said Turo Vice President, Business Development,

Andro Vrdoljak. "By joining forces with Uber, Turo is well positioned to penetrate a massive $150B-plus total addressable market."

"We see flexible access to shared vehicles as a critical part of the future of transportation - and partnerships such as this with Turo are a key part of getting there while continuing to offer the best experience for riders," said Niraj Patel, Global Head of Consumer Vehicles at Uber. "By working together, we can further our shared goals of reducing private car ownership and putting the cars that are on the road to better use, all while giving Uber Rent customers more choice to pick the ideal car for their next errand or weekend getaway."

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace, where you can rent the perfect car for wherever you're going from a vibrant community of trusted hosts across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and France. Flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky, you can skip the rental car counter and choose from an extraordinary, totally unique selection of nearby vehicles shared by local hosts. Entrepreneurs can take the wheel of their futures by becoming hosts and building car sharing businesses on Turo, leveraging our established platform to scale their businesses to meet their goals.

With an unwavering mission of putting the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use, Turo unlocks the hidden value in idle and underutilized assets, empowering anyone to get in the driver's seat. Find your drive® - Turo.

To learn more about Turo, please visit .

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 52 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

