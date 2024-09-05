(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- James W. MohrmanWINCESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mohr Information, a regional provider serving DC, DE, MA, MD, NJ, VA, and WV, has been a trusted source for court research since 1993. With a laser focus on their region, Mohr has established itself as a leading provider in the industry. But what sets them apart from other providers? How does their regional approach truly benefit their clients?Instead of trying to solve every problem like many other firms do, Mohr Information is dedicated to providing exceptional service within their region. This allows them to have a deep understanding of the local court systems and processes, ensuring accurate and efficient research for their clients. By focusing on their region, Mohr is able to provide a level of expertise and attention to detail that is unmatched.Examples of this commitment include:Mohr Information has an office at the State Capital in West Virginia and is a licensed investigations firm in the State. Service are provided in all 55 counties and multiple searches are conducted daily throughout the State.In Delaware, we have a physical office in Dover and are licensed private investigators in the State. The average tenure of our employees in Delaware averages 10-12 years which means they know the courts, the clerks, and the PAT so well that we deliver a superior research product faster and, in most cases, more economically.Mohr offers our clients a regional Washington DC metropolitan area search daily. This includes a DC Superior Court criminal search, a Maryland Statewide criminal search, and a Virginia Statewide criminal search. The search can include the Federal courts for those charged in Federal Courts. This comprehensive search can be provided on the same daySince 1993, Mohr has only used their own highly trained employees to conduct court research on behalf of their clients. This means that clients can trust that their information is being handled by professionals who are PBSA Criminal Research Provider certified.. In addition, all managers are required to be FCRA Basic Certified through PBSA. This commitment to quality and expertise has earned Mohr a reputation as a reliable and trustworthy provider in the industry.Mohr Information is proud to continue serving its clients as a leading regional provider for over 25 years. Their dedication to their region, use of highly trained employees and commitment to quality have allowed them to stand out in the industry. As they continue to grow and evolve, Mohr remains committed to providing exceptional service and benefiting their clients in every way possible.For more information about Mohr Information and their services, please visit our website or contact us directly at .... We are always happy to answer any questions and provide assistance to our clients. Trust Mohr Information for all your court research needs in the DC, DE, MA, MD, NJ, VA, and WV region.

