Secureworks Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks

(NASDAQ: SCWX ), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced results for its second quarter fiscal 2025, which ended on August

2, 2024. Key Highlights

TaegisTM second quarter revenue grew 7% year-over-year to $71.2 million.

Total annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew to $290

million, an increase of 5% on a year-over-year basis. Taegis GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin continued to expand year-over-year in the second quarter, reaching 71.8% and 74.3%, respectively. "In a world where we rely on technology, comprehensive cyber resilience is more top of mind than ever, and our open, AI-powered platform has proven itself to be the shield that keeps companies safely up and running. This quarter we continued to innovate and invest in the extensibility of Taegis, with the launch of Taegis Identity Threat Detection and Response enabling organizations to proactively combat identity threats," said Wendy Thomas, CEO, Secureworks. "The acceleration of security value to our customers through new solutions remains a cornerstone of our growth strategy." "Our second quarter results demonstrate the sustainability of our Taegis gross margin expansion, reflecting further efficiencies gained from our ongoing use of automation, AI, and scalable cloud architecture, giving us confidence in our continued positive adjusted EBITDA trajectory," said Alpana Wegner, Chief Financial Officer, Secureworks. "We're pleased with the traction with our channel partners and the extension of our core capabilities into adjacent security coverage." Second

Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Taegis revenue for the second quarter was $71.2

million, compared to $66.4

million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Total revenue for the second quarter was $82.2

million, compared to $93.0

million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, reflecting the strategic wind-down of our legacy Other MSS business, which was completed at the end of Q1 FY25.

GAAP gross profit specific to Taegis was $51.2

million, compared with $45.7

million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP Taegis gross profit was $52.9

million, compared with $47.0

million during the same period last year.

GAAP gross profit was $54.7

million, compared with $52.9

million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit was $56.9

million, compared with $58.0

million during the same period last year.

GAAP Taegis gross margin was 71.8% for the quarter, compared with 68.8% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP Taegis gross margin was 74.3%, compared with 70.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter was 66.6%, compared with 56.9% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.2%, compared with 62.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

GAAP net loss was $14.7

million for the second quarter, or $0.17 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $32.4

million, or $0.38 per share, in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP

net loss was $0.4

million, or $0.00 per share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $8.6

million, or $0.10 per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.0

million, compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.3

million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.2%. The company

ended the second quarter with $47.6

million in cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings on its credit facility. Business and Operational Highlights

Introduced new Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solution, Taegis IDR, specifically designed to proactively close security gaps by leveraging advanced AI and machine learning to automatically detect, prioritize and respond to identity-based threats across an organization's environment and the dark web.

Launched Taegis ManagedXDR Plus to provide a more premium, personalized experience, enabling companies to increase vigilance, improve cyber resiliency, and leverage strategic guidance to comply with rapidly expanding regulatory requirements.

Expanded our Global MSSP Partner Program with the addition of Coretelligent, a premier provider of IT and technology solutions, providing Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services powered by our Taegis XDR platform.

Won Gold in the 16th Annual 2024 Golden Bridge Awards® in the category of AI in Cybersecurity Innovation.

Recognized as Best Network Security Solution in the 2024 Tech Ascension Awards.

Named a Finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards for MDR. Financial Outlook For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company expects:

Revenue of $80 million to $82 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $0 to $2 million. Non-GAAP net earnings per share of ($0.01) to $0.01. Secureworks is providing the following updated guidance for full fiscal year 2025. The Company expects:

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

Total ARR $300M or Greater Total revenue $328M to $335M Non-GAAP net income $3M to $8M

$0.03 to $0.09 per share Adjusted EBITDA $6M to $12M Cash from operations ($2M) to $8M

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, reorganization and other related charges, and the effects of non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit). The Company has not reconciled its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2025 results and financial guidance on September

5, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., Eastern time. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related supplemental financial information will be accessible on the Company's website at . The webcast and supplemental information will be archived at the same location.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX ) is a global cybersecurity leader that secures human progress with Secureworks Taegis, a SaaS-based, open XDR platform built on 20+ years of real-world detection data, security operations expertise, and threat intelligence and research. Taegis is embedded in the security operations of thousands of organizations around the world who use its advanced, AI-driven capabilities to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Operating Metrics

We believe that annual recurring revenue (ARR) is a key operating metric that is useful to measure our business because it is driven by our ability to acquire new subscriptions and expand relationships with existing customers. The Company defines ARR as the value of its subscription contracts as of a particular date. Because the Company uses recurring revenue as a leading indicator of future annual revenue, it includes operational backlog. Operational backlog is defined as the recurring revenue associated with pending contracts, which are contracts that have been sold but for which the service period has not yet commenced.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to determining results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release presents information about our non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross profit, non-GAAP Managed Security Services gross profit, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss),

non-GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes, non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share before income taxes, non-GAAP net earnings (loss) per share, non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross margin, non-GAAP Managed Security Services gross margin, weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance by enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future outlook, while allowing for increased transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to each of their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, while not relying on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release for each of the fiscal periods presented. As presented in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table below, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items:

"Amortization of Intangible Assets"

consists of amortization associated with software development costs capitalized and acquired customer relationships and technology. In connection with the acquisition of Dell by Dell Technologies in fiscal 2014 and our acquisition of Delve Laboratories Inc. in fiscal 2021, our tangible and intangible assets and liabilities associated with customer relationships and technology were accounted for and recognized at fair value on the related transaction date.

"Stock-based Compensation Expense"

means non-cash, stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's equity plan. We exclude such expenses when assessing the effectiveness of our operating performance since stock-based compensation does not necessarily correlate with the underlying operating performance of the business.

"Reorganization and Other Related Charges"

means expenses associated with the Company's plan to align its investments more closely with its strategic priorities, as described in further detail in the Company's Form 10-K for fiscal year ended February 2, 2024 as well as in other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "outlook," "should," and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes. Actual results and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: achieving or maintaining profitability; enhancing our existing solutions and technologies and developing or acquiring new solutions and technologies; navigating economic conditions, geopolitical uncertainty and financial market volatility; relying on personnel with extensive information security expertise; successfully implementing our strategic plan to realign and optimize its investments with its priorities; intense competition in the Company's markets; attracting new customers, retaining existing customers and increasing annual contract values; relying on customers in the financial services industry; managing our growth effectively; maintaining high-quality client service and support functions; the terms of our service level agreements with customers that require credits for service failures or inadequacies; recognizing revenue ratably over the terms of our Taegis security solutions and managed security services contracts; long and unpredictable sales cycles; the risks associated with expansion of the Company's international sales and operations; the risks associated with proposed or currently enacted tax statutes, including, but not limited to, Internal Revenue Code Section 174; our exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates or inflation; the effect of new governmental export or import controls on our business or any international sanctions compliance program applicable to us; expanding our key distribution relationships and technology alliance partnerships; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in our solutions or the failure of our solutions to prevent a security breach; the risks associated with cyber-attacks or other data security incidents; the risks associated with our development, use and adoption of artificial intelligence; the ability of our solutions to interoperate with our customers' IT infrastructure; our ability to use third-party technologies; the impact of evolving information security, cybersecurity and data privacy laws and regulations on our business; maintaining and enhancing our brand; the risks associated with our acquisition of other businesses; the effect of natural disasters, public health issues, geopolitical conflict and other catastrophic events on our ability to serve customers, including the Ukrainian/Russian conflict and the conflict between Israel and Hamas; our reliance on patents to protect its intellectual property rights; protecting, maintaining or enforcing our non-patented intellectual property rights and proprietary information; claims by third parties of infringement of their proprietary technology by us; our use of open source technology; the risks related to the Company's relationship with Dell Technologies Inc. and Dell Inc. and control of the Company by Dell Technologies Inc., which include, but are not limited to, the effects of our deconsolidation as a part of the Dell Technologies Inc. affiliated tax group; and the volatility of the price of the Company's Class A common stock.



This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. The Company discusses these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, as well as in the Company's other SEC filings.

Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements in this press release with respect to the Company's expectations regarding

revenue,

non-GAAP net earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and total annual recurring revenue ("ARR"), total revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, and cash from operations for full year fiscal 2025, all of which reflect the Company's current analysis of existing trends and information.

Any or all forward-looking statements the Company makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, any of its forward-looking statements, whether resulting from circumstances or events that arise after the date the statements are made, new information, or otherwise.

(Tables follow)

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Related Financial Highlights (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

August 2,

2024

August 4,

2023

August 2,

2024

August 4,

2023 Revenue:













Subscription $

71,292

$



76,825

$

143,513

$

154,084 Professional services 10,890

16,141

24,321

33,277 Total revenue 82,182

92,966

167,834

187,361 Cost of revenue:













Subscription 21,066

30,084

41,882

61,103 Professional services 6,379

9,973

13,439

21,740 Total cost of revenue 27,445

40,057

55,321

82,843 Gross profit 54,737

52,909

112,513

104,518 Operating expenses:













Research and development 22,804

28,236

47,352

59,408 Sales and marketing 24,512

31,237

48,413

65,763 General and administrative 20,552

20,366

39,070

42,629 Reorganization and other related charges -

14,232

1,476

14,232 Total operating expenses 67,868

94,071

136,311

182,032 Operating loss (13,131)

(41,162)

(23,798)

(77,514) Interest and other (expense) income, net (874)

(636)

(78)

(2,382) Loss before income taxes (14,005)

(41,798)

(23,876)

(79,896) Income tax expense (benefit) 724

(9,439)

26,929

(16,567) Net loss $

(14,729)

$

(32,359)

$

(50,805)

$

(63,329)















Loss per common share (basic and diluted) $



(0.17)

$



(0.38)

$



(0.58)

$



(0.74) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 88,540

86,121

88,026

85,776

















SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands) (unaudited)

























August 2,

2024

February 2,

2024 Assets:









Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



$







47,628

$





68,655

Accounts receivable, net



50,695

54,266

Other current assets



16,603

15,218



Total current assets



114,926

138,139 Property and equipment, net



1,629

2,149 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



4,069

5,069 Goodwill



425,156

425,472 Intangible assets, net



76,304

83,235 Other non-current assets



43,399

70,715



Total assets



$





665,483

$





724,779 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:









Current liabilities:











Accounts payable



$







8,697

$







8,974

Accrued and other current liabilities



47,894

61,895

Short-term deferred revenue



125,103

131,245



Total current liabilities



181,694

202,114 Long-term deferred revenue



8,164

5,706 Operating lease liabilities, non-current



5,830

7,803 Other non-current liabilities



9,402

7,831



Total liabilities



205,090

223,454 Total stockholders' equity



460,393

501,325 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$





665,483

$





724,779

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)













Six Months Ended



August 2, 2024

August 4, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$





(50,805)

$





(63,329) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

11,414

17,961 Amortization of right of use asset

835

1,303 Reorganization and other related charges

-

3,272 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts

7,559

8,820 Amortization of costs capitalized to fulfill revenue contracts

-

1,805 Stock-based compensation expense

17,541

14,890 Impact of income tax provision

24,980

(16,567) Provision for credit losses

313

(132) Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

3,160

15,802 Net transactions with Dell

(2,418)

1,942 Other assets

(5,033)

(5,627) Accounts payable

(242)

(7,921) Deferred revenue

(3,456)

(12,154) Operating leases, net

(2,418)

(2,254) Accrued and other liabilities

(10,238)

(25,201) Net cash used in operating activities

(8,808)

(67,390) Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(1,024)

(524) Software development costs

(2,970)

(2,416) Net cash used in investing activities

(3,994)

(2,940) Cash flows from financing activities:







Taxes paid on vested restricted shares

(7,010)

(5,711) Net cash used in financing activities

(7,010)

(5,711) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,215)

(2,577) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(21,027)

(78,618) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

68,655

143,517 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$





47,628

$





64,899

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to determining results in accordance with GAAP, this press release presents information about the Company's

non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross profit, non-GAAP Managed Security Services gross profit, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes, non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share before income taxes, non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit), non-GAAP net earnings (loss) per share, ,

non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross margin, Managed Security Services gross margin, weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the GAAP results . A detailed discussion of our reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reasons for excluding these items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company encourages investors to review the non-GAAP information presented in these reports in conjunction with, and as a supplement to, the presentation of GAAP financial measures.



(Tables Follow)

SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

August 2,

2024

August 4,

2023

August 2,

2024

August 4,

2023 Revenue:













Taegis Subscription Solutions $



71,199

$



66,426

$

140,274

$

129,022 Managed Security Services 93

10,399

3,239

25,062 Total Subscription revenue 71,292

76,825

143,513

154,084 Professional services 10,890

16,141

24,321

33,277 Total revenue $



82,182

$



92,966

$

167,834

$

187,361















GAAP gross profit $



54,737

$



52,909

$

112,513

$

104,518 Amortization of intangibles 1,433

4,537

2,853

9,017 Stock-based compensation expense 683

531

1,370

1,002 Non-GAAP gross profit $



56,853

$



57,977

$

116,736

$

114,537 Non-GAAP gross margin 69.2

%

62.4

%

69.6

%

61.1

%















GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross profit $



51,150

$



45,686

$

100,794

$



88,374 Amortization of intangibles 1,433

1,127

2,853

2,196 Stock-based compensation expense 351

169

617

248 Non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross profit $



52,934

$



46,982

$

104,264

$



90,818 Non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross margin 74.3

%

70.7

%

74.3

%

70.4

%















GAAP Managed Security Services gross profit $





(924)

$



1,055

$





837

$



4,607 Amortization of intangibles -

3,410

-

6,821 Stock-based compensation expense -

40

48

107 Non-GAAP Managed Security Services gross profit $





(924)

$



4,505

$





885

$



11,535 Non-GAAP Managed Security Services gross margin (993.5)

%

43.3

%

27.3

%

46.0

%















GAAP operating loss $

(13,131)

$

(41,162)

$

(23,798)

$

(77,514) Amortization of intangibles1 4,957

8,060

9,900

16,064 Stock-based compensation expense2 8,572

7,620

17,541

14,890 Reorganization and other related charges -

14,232

1,476

14,232 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $





398

$

(11,250)

$



5,119

$

(32,328) Non-GAAP operating margin 0.5

%

(12.1)

%

3.1

%

(17.3)

%















GAAP net loss $

(14,729)

$

(32,359)

$

(50,805)

$

(63,329) Income tax expense (benefit) 724

(9,439)

26,929

(16,567) Amortization of intangibles1 4,957

8,060

9,900

16,064 Stock-based compensation expense2 8,572

7,620

17,541

14,890 Reorganization and other related charges -

14,232

1,476

14,232 Non-GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes (476)

(11,886)

5,041

(34,710) Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit)3 (111)

(3,266)

1,185

(8,954) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $





(365)

$



(8,620)

$



3,856

$

(25,756) Non-GAAP net income (loss) as a % of revenue (0.4)

%

(9.3)

%

2.3

%

(13.7)

%















GAAP loss per share $



(0.17)

$



(0.38)

$



(0.58)

$



(0.74) Income tax expense (benefit) 0.01

(0.11)

0.31

(0.19) Amortization of intangibles 0.06

0.10

0.11

0.19 Stock-based compensation expense 0.10

0.08

0.20

0.17 Reorganization and other related charges -

0.17

0.02

0.17 Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share before income taxes 0.00

(0.13)

0.06

(0.40) Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) 0.00

(0.03)

0.01

(0.10) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share* $





0.00

$



(0.10)

$





0.04

$



(0.30) Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted 88,540

86,121

90,028

85,776 * Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components















GAAP net loss $

(14,729)

$

(32,359)

$

(50,805)

$

(63,329) Interest and other, net 874

636

78

2,382 Income tax expense (benefit) 724

(9,439)

26,929

(16,567) Depreciation and amortization 5,547

8,981

11,414

17,961 Stock-based compensation expense2 8,572

7,620

17,541

14,890 Reorganization and other related charges -

14,232

1,476

14,232 Adjusted EBITDA $





988

$

(10,329)

$



6,633

$

(30,431) Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 1.2

%

(11.1)

%

4.0

%

(16.2)

%















1 Includes amortization of intangibles as follows:













Cost of revenue $



1,433

$



4,537

$



2,853

$



9,017 General and administrative 3,524

3,523

7,047

7,047















2 Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:













Cost of revenue $





683

$





531

$



1,370

$



1,002 Research and development 2,769

2,681

6,148

5,283 Sales and marketing 1,476

1,097

2,662

1,938 General and administrative 3,644

3,311

7,361

6,667















3 In periods in which the Company has non-GAAP income before tax, the non-GAAP income tax expense is based on the Company's estimated blended tax rate. In periods the Company has non-GAAP loss before tax, the non-GAAP income tax benefit is based on GAAP tax benefit.

SOURCE Secureworks, Inc.