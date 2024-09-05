Vestar Capital Partners Promotes Caroline Ptacek To Vice President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners, a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm, today announced it has promoted Caroline Ptacek to Vice President from Senior Associate.

"Vestar is always proud to nurture its homegrown talent and we're delighted to recognize Caroline's contributions to our firm over the past two years," said Dan O'Connell, Founder and CEO of Vestar.



Ms. Ptacek joined Vestar in 2022 and supports the firm's investments across its core sectors. She is currently involved with the firm's investments in Circana, Dr. Praeger's, and 360 Training. Prior to joining Vestar, she was an Associate in the Leveraged Finance group at Jefferies. Ms. Ptacek received a BBA in Finance and International Business from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests in and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested over $12 billion in 94 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $61 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit .

