(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Immediate past Director of BARDA's Division of Research, Innovation and Ventures (DRIVe) and innovation entrepreneur accepts first Board position with a stated mission to make vaccines and treatments more accessible

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Micron Biomedical , a life science company developing the world's first dissolvable, needle-free microarray-based products that could replace injectable pharmaceuticals and vaccines, today announced the appointment of former BARDA DRIVe Director, Dr. Sandeep Patel, to its Board of Advisors. In this capacity, Dr. Patel will bring his expertise in public health innovation to advance the commercialization of Micron Biomedical's unique technology. Recently, the company announced a

grant to fund mass manufacturing of the technology following positive phase 1/2 data

Micron Biomedical can be a game-changer in bringing vaccines and therapies to more people," said Dr. Sandeep Patel.

Medtech Innovation Leader, Sandeep Patel, PhD, has been appointed to Micron Biomedical's advisory team, to accelerate commercialization of the world's first dissolvable, needle-free microarray-based products that could replace injectable pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

"Dr. Patel is well-known globally both for championing efficient, impactful and disruptive innovations that transform lives and for his creative, energetic and smart approach to advancing technologies he believes can make a significant and positive impact," said

Steven Damon, CEO of Micron Biomedical. "We're thrilled he has decided to join Micron Biomedical as an advisor. As we demonstrate the ability to deliver medications and vaccines in a significantly more convenient, affordable and accessible way, our focus is on continued growth of our product portfolio and Dr. Patel's expertise is critical to our approach to getting needle-free technology into the hands of more people."

Dr. Sandeep Patel was the first Director of BARDA's DRIVe, where he oversaw a diverse portfolio of high-risk, high-reward R&D programs to address existing and emerging health security threats. He also oversaw the development of the US government's first public-private venture capital partnership. Previously, Dr. Patel served in the Secretary's Office of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) where he led multiple initiatives to advance innovative policies and funding solutions to complex, long-standing health problems.

"Globally, we must prioritize the development and commercialization of technologies and business models that can reduce barriers and improve access to vaccines and therapies," said

Dr. Sandeep Patel.

"There are a few players emerging but I believe Micron Biomedical can be a game-changer in bringing vaccines and therapies to more people around the world."

Dr. Patel joins a Board of Advisors that includes global health pioneer,

Dr. Seth Berkley, who was announced as Scientific Advisor to the CEO earlier this year.

About Dr. Sandeep Patel

In addition to his leadership role at BARDA, Dr. Patel co-founded and led a public-private partnership, KidneyX, that catalyzed the development of breakthrough therapies for kidney disease, including renal replacement technologies. He spearheaded the Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative, aimed at reforming the nation's organ transplant system, getting more patients off dialysis, and increasing focus to prevent kidney failure. He led HHS' program to use novel methods, including incentive prizes and crowdsourcing, to solve complex health problems across the family of HHS agencies. He is the recipient of the American Society of Nephrology's President's Medal, and a Secretary's Distinguished Service award. Prior to that he was a Mirzayan Science and Technology Policy Fellow at the National Academy of Sciences.

Dr. Patel holds a PhD in physical chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a BA in chemistry from Washington University in St. Louis.

About Micron Biomedical

Micron Biomedical is the leader in dissolvable microarray-based, drug and vaccine administration technology. Micron Biomedical is a clinical-stage life science company on a rapid path to commercializing its proprietary dissolvable, microarray technology. Micron's technology is designed to improve access and achieve better health outcomes globally through injection-free, painless, and simple and/or self-administration of drugs and vaccines, and by eliminating or reducing the need for cold chain transport and storage, enhancing safety and efficacy, and improving patient compliance. Micron partners with and/or receives funding from private and public pharmaceutical and biotech companies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PATH and the Georgia Research Alliance. For more information visit

