Transcode Therapeutics Awarded $2 Million NIH Grant To Support Clinical Evaluation Of Lead Candidate

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grant awarded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the NIH to support clinical development of lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138

BOSTON, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ), the RNA oncology company committed to more effectively treating cancer using RNA therapeutics, today announced that it has been awarded a $2 million Direct to Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institutes of (NIH) to support clinical evaluation of TTX-MC138, TransCode's lead therapeutic candidate. TransCode has recently activated three clinical trial sites to conduct a Phase I/II clinical trial of TTX-MC138 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.



The clinical trial is designed to generate critical data to support evaluation of the safety of TTX-MC138. While efficacy of TTX-MC138 is not an endpoint in this trial, the trial may nevertheless provide early evidence of TTX-MC138 clinical activity in patients with metastatic disease. Funds under the grant are expected to be received over two years.

“We are honored that the NIH recognizes and continues to support our mission to advance therapies against metastatic cancer,” said Zdravka Medarova, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of TransCode.“NIH funding is awarded only after rigorous review. We believe that this award attests to the potential impact, novelty, and robustness of the TTX-MC138 clinical development program.”

TTX-MC138 is a first-in-class therapeutic candidate with novel relevance to metastatic disease. Successful clinical development of TTX-MC138 potentially represents a viable treatment option for many patients with metastatic cancer.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on treating metastatic disease. The company is committed to defeating cancer through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics based on its proprietary TTX nanoparticle delivery platform. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors which overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode is developing a portfolio of other first-in-class RNA therapeutic candidates designed to overcome the challenges of RNA delivery and thus unlock therapeutic access to a variety of novel genetic targets that could be relevant to treating a variety of cancers.

Forward-Looking Statements

