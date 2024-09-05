Kuwait FM Receives Copy Of Burkina Faso Envoy's Credentials
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a copy of the credentials of Burkina Faso's Ambassador to the State of Kuwait at the Ministry on Thursday.
During the reception, the minister wished the new ambassador the best of luck and further development and prosperity for bilateral relations between both friendly countries, the ministry said in a press release. (end)
