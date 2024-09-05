Saudi, German Fms Mull Over Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his visiting German counterpart Annalena Baerbock Thursday discussed the latest regional and international developments, chiefly the situation in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, they also tackled ways and means of promoting and bolstering bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Germany, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

They, further, considered ways of stepping up bilateral and multilateral coordination regarding issues of mutual interest and exchanged views about the current regional and international situations. (end)

