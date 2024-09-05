Codemonkey Wins Prestigious 2024 Award For Best AI Curriculum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that CodeMonkey has been honored with the 2024 Educators Pick Best of STEM® award for "Best AI Curriculum for Teaching and Learning." This prestigious accolade is one of the most significant recognitions in EdTech and is celebrated among STEM educators worldwide. The award underscores CodeMonkey's commitment to transforming the landscape of STEM and computer science education for young learners.



An Award-Winning Curriculum: Setting the Standard in AI Education

The Best of STEM® awards is the only program created for educators and judged by a qualified panel of STEM educators. Each year, EdTech providers compete for these accolades, and the winners are chosen through a meticulous two-part evaluation process by an esteemed panel of judges. This year, CodeMonkey's offerings stood out among the competition, particularly in the category of "Best AI Curriculum for Teaching and Learning."

Erin Renee Barr, an OST educator with an M.Ed in curriculum and instruction and a judge for the Best of STEM® awards, highlighted CodeMonkey's exceptional approach to AI education:

"AI is here, and CodeMonkey is prepared to lead teachers and students on a pathway of knowledge and discovery that is safe, ethical, and appropriate."

About the Judge: Erin Barr

Erin Barr is a seasoned K-12 teacher and STEM leader at the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind. With extensive experience in math, science, computer science, ELA, and art, she integrates STEM topics across the K-12 curriculum. Her credentials include teaching certifications in elementary education (K-8), English as a Second Language (K-12), and Special Education (PK-12). Erin has also participated in various professional development programs, including EPIC Games, NASA, and Engineering. As an experienced judge and product evaluator for numerous educational organizations, Erin is dedicated to helping all students learn and grow in STEM fields.

CodeMonkey's AI Course Offerings: Leading the Way for the Next Generation

CodeMonkey's AI curriculum is designed to engage students from grades 5-8 in a comprehensive, interactive learning experience. Our main offering, the Artificial Intelligence Course , introduces students to fundamental concepts of AI, such as machine learning, ethics, and practical applications like image and language models, prompt engineering, supervised and unsupervised learning, reinforcement learning, neural networks, and more.

The course features 16 interactive lessons that guide students through the fascinating world of AI. Students are not only introduced to these advanced concepts, but they also get hands-on experience in training AI models and creating games. By the end of the course, students will have explored model training using image and pose models, ultimately applying their knowledge to develop their own games.

In addition to the full AI course, CodeMonkey also offers a mini-course, "AI is a Hoot." This playful and engaging standalone activity introduces students to pose detection, a popular application of AI in computer vision. Using their webcams, students train an AI model to recognize different poses. The model learns by detecting the distances between key points on the body, such as eyes, elbows, and knees, and uses these datasets to make predictions.

In "AI is a Hoot," students record three key poses-squat, stand, and arms up-while watching the game's owl character respond dynamically. The owl shrinks when they squat, grows back when they stand, and joyfully leaps when they raise their hands. This activity not only teaches AI concepts in a fun, interactive way but also ensures children's privacy, as any images are converted into vectors and are not collected or stored.



The Importance of AI Curriculum in Today's Education

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, understanding artificial intelligence is crucial for the next generation. AI is transforming every aspect of society, from healthcare to entertainment, and equipping young learners with knowledge about AI is vital to prepare them for the future workforce. CodeMonkey's AI courses provide a safe, ethical, and appropriate pathway for both teachers and students to navigate this complex subject.

CodeMonkey's innovative AI curriculum offers a unique blend of guided learning, critical thinking, and creative problem-solving. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts and remain committed to empowering young minds with the skills they need to thrive in the world of tomorrow.

What's Next for CodeMonkey?

As we celebrate this significant achievement, we look forward to continuing to innovate and develop new educational experiences that inspire, challenge, and engage students around the world. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and new courses from CodeMonkey!

CONTACT: Contact: Keren Hirschhorn ... (888) 299-3294