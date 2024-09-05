Global Gaming Data Launches City Specific Sports Data Platform With Integrated Sports Betting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark Gustavson, Managing PartnerTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Gaming Data, LLC, a Florida based company, is pleased to announce the launch of their city specific sports data widgets. These sports data widgets are specific to professional and college sports teams affiliated with all major U.S. cities. These city specific sports data widgets can easily integrate into digital publisher web sites, or be delivered through XML feeds. The sports data widgets are available in English and Spanish and allow digital publishers to integrate localized sports platforms to their online / mobile properties in a seamless manner.Below are some example links for city specific sports data specific to Boston , New York , Los Angeles , Chicago and Las Vegas. This full city by city platform will roll out for all major U.S. markets in Q4, 2024.BostonNew York:Los AngelesChicagoLas VegasApproved Digitial publishers can opt to have online sports betting integrated into the city specific sports widgets, allowing media partners to earn revenue from online sports betting in approved states."Our sports data catalogue covers virtually all sports around the world, to include the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, NASCAR, F1, and all major NCAA sports as well as international sports including over 600 soccer leagues from around the globe", said John Brier, Global Gaming Data's Managing Partner.“We are excited to offer our media partners city specific sports data widgets that are comprehensive, affordable, and that offer the option of revenue generation through online sports betting integration where approved,” added Brier.Global Gaming Data offers content across an array of digital publishers including newspapers, sports books, television stations, portals, app builders, and digital device manufacturers allowing for the ability to deliver live in game scoring, scores, standings, schedules, odds, injury reports, television broadcasting schedules, box scores, stats and more to their audiences. More information on Global Gaming Data's sports information products and licensing can be found at .The management team at Global Gaming Data has over two-decades in the digital data licensing space and has built and licensed data products deployed against wide distribution by consumers around the globe with over 4 billion instances.Interested digital publishers can reach out to .... For Canadian inquiries digital publishers can reach out to ...About Global Gaming Data, LLC:Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds and services across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. For more information visit GlobalGamingData

