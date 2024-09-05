Rednight Consulting Returns To Inc. 5000'S List Of Fastest Growing Private Companies In America In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For the 5th Time, RedNight Consulting, Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3,951 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 116 Percent

ALSIO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RedNight Consulting, a leading IT managed (MSP), is proud to announce that they have returned to the Inc. 5000 for the fifth consecutive year. On August 06, 2024, RedNight placed at No. 3,951 on Inc. 5000's 2024 list of companies that were ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 through 2023.

Results showed that this year's recognized companies reached an incredible $317.1 billion in total revenue, with 208% median growth. This achievement places RedNight Consulting among an elite group of companies that have demonstrated consistent growth and resilience in the face of evolving industry challenges.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year is a remarkable milestone that we could not have imagined a few years ago, sitting in a famous coffeeshop dreaming this up” said Chris Ploessel, President of RedNight Consulting. "The dedication, innovation, and commitment of our team to delivering exceptional services to our clients have been the driving forces behind our sustained growth."

Among the several thousands of companies that apply each year, only a small percent earns a returning spot on Inc. 5000's prestigious list. According to multiple sources, only about 4% of companies have ever made the Inc. 5000 list five times, and even fewer-less than 1%-have managed to do so five years in a row. This recognition underscores the unique position RedNight Consulting holds in the MSP industry and highlights the strength of its strategic vision.

“Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 for five consecutive years is not just a testament to our financial success, but also to the enduring relationships we've built with our clients,” added Charlotte Ouwehand, VP of Finance.“As we continue to grow, we remain committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's digital landscape.”

RedNight Consulting is honored to be listed among PAX8, Patagonia and Chobani who have reached similar achievements early in their journeys. The company looks forward to continuing its trajectory of excellence in the years to come and is proud to be ranked on Inc. 5000's list of competitive and exponentially growing private companies. For more information about RedNight Consulting, visit

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. All honorees must pass Inc. editorial review. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit .

Chris Ploessel

RedNight Consulting, Inc.

+1 949-408-3118

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.