(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. pectin is set to grow at a 4.8% CAGR, reaching USD 392.6 million by 2034, driven by booming demand in the food & beverage sector. Key growth factors include the rising popularity of jams, jellies, and fruit-based spreads, along with increasing consumer preference for plant-based, natural, and clean-label ingredients, aligning with trends toward minimally processed foods. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Insights (FMI), the global pectin market size is projected to expand fromÂ USD 1,059.2 million Â in 2024 Â to Â USD 1,945.8 million Â by 2034. The market is projected to surge atÂ 6.3%Â CAGR through 2034. Â

The demand for pectin is projected to rise as food and beverage producers become more conscious of its several benefits, which include extending shelf life, cutting down on cooking time, and enhancing texture & color. Pectin's versatile, functional properties, such as its ability to form gels, stabilize emulsions, and act as a thickener, are set to fuel pectin demand during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the advantages of pectin for health is a key factor that is expected to boost the pectin market. Researchers and manufacturers are discovering new uses for pectin, creating pectin blends with other ingredients, and developing pectin varieties suitable for specific applications. Pectin's functional properties make it valuable not only in food formulations but also in pharmaceutical and cosmetic formulations. As these industries continue to innovate and find new applications, this is expected to boost pectin sales and contribute to its popularity. Country-wise Insights Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â The table below shows the estimated growth rates of the leading countries. India and the United Kingdom are set to record high CAGRs of 8.9% and 9.0%, respectively, through 2034.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Countries Projected CAGR (2034) United States 4.80% India 8.90% United Kingdom 9.00%

Key Takeaways from the Pectin Market Report:



The globalÂ pectin marketÂ is expected to reach a valuation ofÂ USD 1,945.8 millionÂ by 2034.

Global demand for pectin is likely to soar atÂ 6.3% CAGRÂ over the forecast period.

Europe is projected to hold a dominant value share ofÂ 36.0% Â globally by 2024.

India's market is estimated to witness a value CAGR ofÂ 8.9% Â during the projection period. The United Kingdom is expected to surge at a CAGR ofÂ 9.0% Â through 2034.



"Pectin solutions are tailored to the needs of the industry for broad uses, including confections, manufacturing of jams & jellies, and cosmetics & personal hygiene. Key companies are investing huge sums to expand their portfolios."Â - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market InsightsÂ

Prominent Drivers of the Pectin Market:

Rising Demand for Natural and Clean Label Ingredients:

Consumers are increasingly seeking natural, plant-based ingredients in their food and beverages. Pectin, being a natural gelling agent derived from fruits, aligns well with the clean label trend.

Growth in Processed Food Industry:

The processed food industry is expanding, particularly in emerging markets. Pectin is widely used in jams, jellies, dairy products , and bakery items, driving its demand.

Increasing Health Awareness:

Pectin is known for its health benefits, such as improving gut health and lowering cholesterol levels. This has led to its growing use in functional foods and dietary supplements.

Expanding Use in Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industries:

Beyond food, pectin is also used in the pharmaceutical industry as a stabilizer and in cosmetics for its thickening properties, contributing to its market growth.

Technological Advancements in Extraction and Production:

Innovations in pectin extraction methods have improved yield and quality, making pectin more accessible and cost-effective for manufacturers.

Browse full Report : Â Â

Challenges Faced by the Pectin Market:

Fluctuations in Raw Material Supply:

Pectin is primarily derived from citrus fruits, which are subject to seasonal variations, climate change, and disease outbreaks, leading to supply chain disruptions.

High Production Costs:

The extraction and purification processes for pectin can be costly, particularly when producing high-quality grades required for specific applications.

Competition from Synthetic and Alternative Gelling Agents:

Synthetic gelling agents like gelatin or other plant-based alternatives can sometimes be cheaper or offer different functional properties, posing competition to pectin.

Regulatory Challenges:

The pectin market must navigate complex regulatory environments across different regions, particularly concerning its use in food and pharmaceutical products.

Competitive Landscape

CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Cargill, Inc., DuPont Inc., Herbstreith & Fox, Yantai Andre Pectin Co., Ltd., Naturex Group, Silvateam Food Ingredients, CEAMSA, Lucid Colloids Ltd, and Quadra Chemicals are key pectin manufacturers listed in the report.

Leading pectin manufacturers are directed toward launching new products to meet consumer demand. To gain a competitive advantage in the market, leading players also employ partnerships, distribution agreements, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, advertising, and celebrity endorsements.

For instance,



In 2021, Cargill opened a USD 150 million pectin production facility in Brazil to meet the growing global demand for the label-friendly texturizing ingredient. In 2019, Silvateam, an Italy-based company, joined forces with Germany's JRS Group to create a joint venture that focuses on the production & sales of pectin and texturizing systems and the distribution of tara gum.

Key Companies Profiled



CP Kelco USA, Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

DuPont Inc.

Herbstreith & Fox

Yantai Andre Pectin Co., Ltd.

Naturex Group

Silvateam Food Ingredients

CEAMSA

Lucid Colloids Ltd Quadra Chemicals

Pectin Market Segmentation by Category

By Product Type:



High-methoxyl Pectin

Low-methoxyl Pectin



Amidated (LMA) Non Amidated (LMC)

By End-use Application:



Fermented Plant-based Products

Fermented Dairy Products, including Yoghurt

Jams

Jellies

Chews

Fruit Spreads

Sugar Confectionary

Fruit Roll Ups

Fruit Preparations

Bakery Fillings

Glazes

Sauces

Toppings

Ripples

Compotes

Juices Reduced-sugar Beverages



By Source:



Citrus Fruits



Oranges



Tangerines/Mandarins



Grapefruit

Lemon and Lime

Pears

Apples

Plums

Banana Others (Peach, Berries)

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa



German Translation:

Laut Future Market Insights (FMI) wird der globale Pektinmarkt voraussichtlich von 1.059,2 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024 auf 1.945,8 Mio. USD bis 2034 wachsen. Es wird prognostiziert, dass der Markt bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 6,3 % steigen wird.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass die Nachfrage nach Pektin steigen wird, da sich die Lebensmittel- und GetrÃ¤nkehersteller seiner zahlreichen Vorteile bewusster werden, darunter die VerlÃ¤ngerung der Haltbarkeit, die VerkÃ1⁄4rzung der Garzeit und die Verbesserung von Textur und Farbe. Die vielseitigen, funktionellen Eigenschaften von Pektin, wie z. B. seine FÃ¤higkeit, Gele zu bilden, Emulsionen zu stabilisieren und als Verdickungsmittel zu wirken, werden die Pektinnachfrage im Prognosezeitraum ankurbeln.

Das steigende Bewusstsein fÃ1⁄4r die Vorteile von Pektin fÃ1⁄4r die Gesundheit ist ein SchlÃ1⁄4sselfaktor, der den Pektinmarkt voraussichtlich ankurbeln wird. Forscher und Hersteller entdecken neue AnwendungsmÃ¶glichkeiten fÃ1⁄4r Pektin, kreieren Pektinmischungen mit anderen Inhaltsstoffen und entwickeln Pektinsorten, die fÃ1⁄4r bestimmte Anwendungen geeignet sind.

Die funktionellen Eigenschaften von Pektin machen es nicht nur in Lebensmittelformulierungen, sondern auch in pharmazeutischen und kosmetischen Formulierungen wertvoll. Da diese Branchen weiterhin innovativ sind und neue Anwendungen finden, wird erwartet, dass dies den Pektinabsatz ankurbeln und zu seiner PopularitÃ¤t beitragen wird.

LÃ¤nderspezifische Einblicke

Die folgende Tabelle zeigt die geschÃ¤tzten Wachstumsraten der fÃ1⁄4hrenden LÃ¤nder. Indien und das Vereinigte KÃ¶nigreich werden bis 2034 voraussichtlich hohe CAGRs von 8,9 % bzw. 9,0 % verzeichnen.

Â Prognostizierte jÃ¤hrliche Wachstumsrate der LÃ¤nder (2034)

Vereinigte Staaten 4,8 %

Indien 8,9 %

Vereinigtes KÃ¶nigreich 9,0 %

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Pektin-Marktbericht:

â€¢ Es wird erwartet, dass der globale Pektinmarkt bis 2034 eine Bewertung von 1.945,8 Mio. USD erreichen wird.

â€¢ Die weltweite Nachfrage nach Pektin wird im Prognosezeitraum wahrscheinlich um 6,3 % CAGR steigen.

â€¢ Europa wird bis 2024 voraussichtlich einen dominierenden Wertanteil von 36,0 % weltweit halten.

â€¢ Es wird geschÃ¤tzt, dass der indische Markt im Prognosezeitraum eine CAGR von 8,9 % verzeichnen wird.

â€¢ Es wird erwartet, dass das Vereinigte KÃ¶nigreich bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 9,0 % wachsen wird.

"PektinlÃ¶sungen sind auf die BedÃ1⁄4rfnisse der Industrie zugeschnitten und eignen sich fÃ1⁄4r breite Anwendungen, einschlieÃŸlich SÃ1⁄4ÃŸwaren, Herstellung von KonfitÃ1⁄4ren und Gelees sowie Kosmetik und KÃ¶rperhygiene. SchlÃ1⁄4sselunternehmen investieren riesige Summen, um ihre Portfolios zu erweitern", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Prominente Treiber des Pektinmarktes:

Steigende Nachfrage nach natÃ1⁄4rlichen und Clean Label Inhaltsstoffen:

Verbraucher suchen zunehmend nach natÃ1⁄4rlichen, pflanzlichen Zutaten in ihren Lebensmitteln und GetrÃ¤nken. Pektin, ein natÃ1⁄4rliches Geliermittel, das aus FrÃ1⁄4chten gewonnen wird, passt gut zum Clean-Label-Trend.

Wachstum in der Lebensmittelindustrie:

Die Lebensmittelindustrie expandiert, insbesondere in den SchwellenlÃ¤ndern. Pektin wird hÃ¤ufig in Marmeladen, Gelees, Milchprodukten und Backwaren verwendet, was die Nachfrage antreibt.

Steigerung des Gesundheitsbewusstseins:

Pektin ist bekannt fÃ1⁄4r seine gesundheitlichen Vorteile, wie z. B. die Verbesserung der Darmgesundheit und die Senkung des Cholesterinspiegels. Dies hat zu einer zunehmenden Verwendung in funktionellen Lebensmitteln und NahrungsergÃ¤nzungsmitteln gefÃ1⁄4hrt.

Erweiterter Einsatz in der pharmazeutischen und kosmetischen Industrie:

Neben Lebensmitteln wird Pektin auch in der pharmazeutischen Industrie als Stabilisator und in der Kosmetik wegen seiner verdickenden Eigenschaften verwendet, was zu seinem Marktwachstum beitrÃ¤gt.

Technologische Fortschritte in der Extraktion und Produktion:

Innovationen bei den Pektinextraktionsmethoden haben die Ausbeute und QualitÃ¤t verbessert und Pektin fÃ1⁄4r die Hersteller zugÃ¤nglicher und kostengÃ1⁄4nstiger gemacht.



Herausforderungen fÃ1⁄4r den Pektinmarkt:

Schwankungen in der Rohstoffversorgung:

Pektin wird hauptsÃ¤chlich aus ZitrusfrÃ1⁄4chten gewonnen, die saisonalen Schwankungen, dem Klimawandel und KrankheitsausbrÃ1⁄4chen unterliegen, was zu Unterbrechungen der Lieferkette fÃ1⁄4hrt.

Hohe Produktionskosten:

Die Extraktions- und Reinigungsprozesse fÃ1⁄4r Pektin kÃ¶nnen kostspielig sein, insbesondere bei der Herstellung hochwertiger QualitÃ¤ten, die fÃ1⁄4r bestimmte Anwendungen erforderlich sind.

Konkurrenz durch synthetische und alternative Geliermittel:

Synthetische Geliermittel wie Gelatine oder andere pflanzliche Alternativen kÃ¶nnen manchmal billiger sein oder andere funktionelle Eigenschaften bieten, wodurch sie eine Konkurrenz zu Pektin darstellen.

Regulatorische Herausforderungen:

Der Pektinmarkt muss sich in einem komplexen regulatorischen Umfeld in verschiedenen Regionen zurechtfinden, insbesondere in Bezug auf seine Verwendung in Lebensmitteln und pharmazeutischen Produkten.



Wettbewerbslandschaft

CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Cargill, Inc., DuPont Inc., Herbstreith & Fox, Yantai Andre Pectin Co., Ltd., Naturex Group, Silvateam Food Ingredients, CEAMSA, Lucid Colloids Ltd und Quadra Chemicals sind die wichtigsten Pektinhersteller, die in dem Bericht aufgefÃ1⁄4hrt sind.



FÃ1⁄4hrende Pektinhersteller sind darauf ausgerichtet, neue Produkte auf den Markt zu bringen, um die Nachfrage der Verbraucher zu befriedigen. Um sich einen Wettbewerbsvorteil auf dem Markt zu verschaffen, setzen fÃ1⁄4hrende Akteure auch Partnerschaften, Vertriebsvereinbarungen, Fusionen und Ãœbernahmen, Kooperationen, Werbung und Prominentenwerbung ein.

Zum Beispiel

â€¢ Im Jahr 2021 erÃ¶ffnete Cargill eine Pektinproduktionsanlage im Wert von 150 Millionen US-Dollar in Brasilien, um die wachsende weltweite Nachfrage nach dem etikettenfreundlichen texturierenden Inhaltsstoff zu befriedigen.

â€¢ Im Jahr 2019 hat sich das italienische Unternehmen Silvateam mit der deutschen JRS-Gruppe zusammengeschlossen, um ein Joint Venture zu grÃ1⁄4nden, das sich auf die Produktion und den Vertrieb von Pektin- und Texturierungssystemen sowie den Vertrieb von Taragummi konzentriert.

SchlÃ1⁄4sselunternehmen im Profil

â€¢ CP Kelco USA, Inc.

â€¢ Cargill, Inc.

â€¢ DuPont Inc.

â€¢ Herbstreith & Fox

â€¢ Verifizierter Lieferant - Yantai Andre Pectin Co., Ltd.

â€¢ Naturex-Gruppe

â€¢ Silvateam Lebensmittelzutaten

â€¢ CEAMSA

â€¢ Lucid Kolloide GmbH

â€¢ Quadra Chemikalien

Pektin-Marktsegmentierung nach Kategorie

Nach Produkttyp:

â€¢ Pektin mit hohem Methoxylgehalt

â€¢ Pektin mit niedrigem Methoxylgehalt

o Amidiert (LMA)

o Nicht amidiert (LMC)

Nach Endanwendung:

â€¢ Fermentierte Produkte auf pflanzlicher Basis

â€¢ Fermentierte Milchprodukte, einschlieÃŸlich Joghurt

â€¢Marmeladen

â€¢Gelees

â€¢Kaut

â€¢ Fruchtaufstriche

â€¢ Zuckerwaren

â€¢ Obst-Roll-Ups

â€¢ Fruchtzubereitungen

â€¢ BÃ¤ckerei-FÃ1⁄4llungen

â€¢Glasuren

â€¢Saucen

â€¢Garnierungen

â€¢Wellen

â€¢Kompott

â€¢SÃ¤fte

â€¢ Zuckerreduzierte GetrÃ¤nke

Nach Quelle:

â€¢ZitrusfrÃ1⁄4chte

o Orangen

o Mandarinen/Mandarinen

o Grapefruit

o Zitrone und Limette

â€¢Birnen

â€¢Ã„pfel

â€¢Pflaumen

â€¢Banane

â€¢ Sonstiges (Pfirsich, Beeren)

Nach Region:

â€¢Nordamerika

â€¢Lateinamerika

â€¢Europa

â€¢Ostasien

â€¢SÃ1⁄4dasien

â€¢Ozeanien

â€¢ Naher Osten und Afrika

Authored by: Â

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.Â Â Â

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.Â Â

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.Â

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelorâ€TMs Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.Â Â

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.Â

