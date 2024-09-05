KBR Wins Key Engineering Contracts For Seatrium's FPSO Projects In Brazil

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR ) announced today it has been awarded engineering contracts by Seatrium Group to develop topsides facilities for two new high-production, energy-efficient floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units. The units are being designed for Petrobras' Atapu and Sepia fields in the Santos Basin, Brazil.

Under the terms of the contracts, KBR will provide Seatrium with detailed engineering services and technical engineering procurement support for the topsides of P-84 and P-85 FPSOs, which are part of Petrobras' new generation of FPSO platforms. These platforms are known for their high production capacity and sustainable practices. Each will be capable of producing 225,000 barrels of oil per day and compressing, treating, and re-injecting 10 Mm3 of gas per day.

In line with Petrobras' all-electric concept, the design focuses on efficient power generation and optimized process plants, greatly enhancing energy efficiency. The FPSOs will also integrate advanced technologies to minimize environmental impact, including zero routine flaring and venting, variable speed drives, and CO2 capture measures, aimed at significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions compared to a design that does not include these technologies.

"KBR is pleased to support Seatrium in the development of the P-84 and P-85 FPSOs, further strengthening our partnership and shared commitment to deliver engineering excellence and sustainability," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions. "KBR will ensure that these units are developed with a strong focus on enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability, thereby contributing to the industry's transition toward a more sustainable future."

KBR has been a leader in engineering design, process technology development, commercialization and offshore design solutions for more than 50 years.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit



Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the performance of certain designs and technologies, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Jamie DuBray

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

[email protected]

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

[email protected]



SOURCE KBR, Inc.