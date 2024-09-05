Electric Grill Market Set To Surge At 7.3% CAGR, Reach US$ 4.94 Billion By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Besides Being Safer Than Open Flame Grills, Electric Grills Becoming Popular Among Masses for Their Efficiency.

Rockville, MD , Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a revised and detailed analysis by Fact.MR, revenue from the global Electric Grill is estimated at US$ 2.44 billion in 2024 and has been forecasted to ascend to US$ 4.94 billion by the end of 2034.



Swiftly rising demand for electric grills around the globe is mainly due to their eco-friendly features, convenience factor, and adaptability benefits. More people are switching from conventional charcoal or gas barbecues to these small, smoke-free alternatives as living spaces get smaller and urbanization rises. Electric grills are the perfect choice for those who live in apartments or have limited outdoor space since they allow quick cleaning, facilitate accurate temperature control, and have perfect inside cooking capabilities.

Since they facilitate lower-fat cooking, electric grills have become more popular as health-conscious eating habits have grown. They're also ideal for outdoor activities such as camping and tailgating because of their mobility. Electric grills offer a safe cooking alternative in areas where fire restrictions apply. When compared to their fuel-burning counterparts, electric grills have a lower carbon impact, which is appreciated by many customers as environmental consciousness increases. Convenience, health advantages, and ecological friendliness combined are driving the electric grill market to unprecedented heights worldwide.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



Global sales of electric grills are projected to increase at 7.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The North American market is estimated at a value of US$ 571.8 million in 2024.

Western Europe is analyzed to account for a 19.5% share of the global market by 2034.

Sales of electric grills in Spain are projected to reach US$ 110.3 million by the end of 2034.

The market in the United States is set to reach US$ 458.6 million in 2024.

The market in Germany is forecasted to expand at 7.1% CAGR through 2034. Based on product types, built-in electric grills are expected to hold 46.1% market share in 2024.



“Electric grills having features that allow excess fat to drain away, promoting healthier cooking methods, have become a hit among health-conscious people,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Electric Grill Market:

Key players in the electric grill market are Weber-Stephen Products Llc., The Middleby Corp., Char-Broil Llc., Taylor Company, Roller Grill International, The Holland Grill Company Inc., Dimplex North America Limited, DeLonghi SpA, RH Peterson Co., Midea Group.

Non-Sticky Surface and Other Similar Features Enhancing Overall Taste of Food:

Modern heating components outperform conventional grills in terms of performance, offering quicker warmup periods and more even heat distribution. More recent versions include removable cooking surfaces, which opens up new possibilities for meal preparation beyond grilling. The common complaint that electric grills lack the smokey taste of charcoal or wood-fired barbecues has been addressed by the introduction of smoke-infusion technology into some models of electric grills.

Electric grills are becoming more affordable and ecologically beneficial thanks to advancements in energy efficiency. Additionally, they are appealing for contemporary kitchens and tiny living areas because of their sleek shapes and compact forms. The simplicity of use and indoor safety of electric grills, together with their inherent advantages, are driving up demand for these inventions worldwide. Electric grills are becoming more and more popular among consumers as a useful, adaptable, and cutting-edge cooking option.

Electric Grill Industry News:



In May 2022, Napoleon introduced an outdoor grill that runs on electricity. The Napoleon Rogue EQTM Connected Electric Grill Series is the first full-size outdoor electric grill equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities. The two-burner Rogue EQ 365 is the first model in the series. In March 2021, Synergy BBQ Technology unveiled the grill, a distinctive electric BBQ. The new Synergy grill series, built on a special components system, produces concentrated, intense heat that allows for quicker cooking periods and up to a 25% reduction in power usage.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the electric grill market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (built-in, portable), power rating (<1,560 watts, <1,800 watts, >1,800 watts), cooking area (under 200 sq. inches, 200 to 400 sq. inches), and end use (household, commercial), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Segmentation of Electric Grill Market Research:



By Product Type :



Built-in



Portable

Others (Smokeless, Free Standing, Roll Around)

By Power Rating :



<1,560 Watts



<1,800 Watts

>1,800 Watts

By Cooking Area :



Under 200 Sq. Inches

200-400 Sq. Inches

By End Use :



Household Commercial (Hotels, Restaurants, etc.

