U.S. Congressional Candidates Wayne Johnson And Sanford Bishop Meet For The First Time On The Campaign Trail

- Dr A. Wayne JohnsonMACON, GA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wayne Johnson and Sanford Bishop will both be showing up at City Hall Council Chambers in Macon at 9am today to respectively discuss their Campaigns for the United States Congress. There will be no candidate debate.This will be the first time that both candidates for this November's election for Georgia's 2nd Congressional District, which covers Middle and South Georgia will have been at the same place, at the same time.According to Wayne Johnson,“This will be a good opportunity for the press and any interested party to meet one-on-one with either me or Mr. Bishop”.“It is much appreciated that Mayor Lester Miller and Macon/Bibb County are making City Hall Council Chambers available for each of us as candidates to present ourselves to the media and the public. Today will not be a forum for an exchange of ideas between Sanford and myself”, said Johnson.“Such forums will be at future places and times. I am looking forward to such, and I hope Mr. Bishop is as well”.

