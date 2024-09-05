Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador Of Jordan
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Thursday with Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the State of Qatar HE Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.
