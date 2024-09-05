ECB could cut interest rates further amid economic controversy

(MENAFN) Martins Kazaks, a member of the European Central (ECB) Governing Council and governor of the Latvian central bank, indicated on Wednesday that the ECB might lower borrowing costs in its upcoming meeting. Kazaks suggested that, based on the current economic data, the ECB could take steps towards reducing interest rates. Despite acknowledging that discussions within the council would be lively, he emphasized that the direction toward rate cuts appears clear at this moment.



This potential rate cut is emerging amidst growing disagreement among ECB policymakers about the economic outlook for the eurozone. There is a divide between those concerned about the risk of recession and those focused on persistent inflationary pressures. The ECB's anticipated rate cut would be the second since June, following an initial reduction aimed at addressing slowing price growth. Inflation has recently decreased to its lowest level since mid-2021, bolstering arguments for further easing. However, some members of the ECB remain cautious, arguing that inflationary challenges are not yet fully resolved.



Kazaks highlighted that rising service costs, influenced by increased wages, suggest a need for cautious, gradual easing of monetary policy. Although wage growth is decelerating, the ongoing discussion among ECB members centers on the pace and aggressiveness of any potential rate reductions. Kazaks believes that while much of the inflation issue has been addressed, the speed at which monetary policy should be eased remains a key point of debate.



