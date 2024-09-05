Oil prices stabilize in early trade amid weak demand, supply concerns

(MENAFN) Oil prices showed little movement in early trading on Thursday after a significant drop in the previous session, as traders evaluated weak demand and the potential delay of an increase in oil supplies planned for next month. futures for November were up by 9 cents, or 0.12 percent, reaching USD72.79 per barrel by 0002 GMT, following a 1.42 percent decline in the previous session. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for October delivery increased by 12 cents, or 0.17 percent, to USD69.32, after a 1.62 percent fall on Wednesday. Both benchmarks had fallen by one dollar at settlement the day before.



The steadiness in prices comes as OPEC+ is considering delaying an anticipated increase in oil production scheduled for October. This discussion follows a drop in oil prices to a nine-month low on September 3. OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia, had initially planned to raise output by 180,000 barrels per day as part of a strategy to gradually reverse the previous production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day. However, the end of a conflict that had disrupted Libyan oil exports, combined with weak demand from China, is leading the group to reconsider this plan.



In addition to these concerns, U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories experienced a significant decline last week. According to data from the American Petroleum Institute, crude inventories fell by 7.431 million barrels for the week ending August 30, surpassing analysts' expectations of a 1 million barrel decline. Market participants are now awaiting the official weekly oil inventory data from the Energy Information Administration, which is scheduled for release at 1430 GMT on Thursday.



