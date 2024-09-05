Gold prices stabilize as investors await US jobs data for interest rate clues

(MENAFN) prices remained largely unchanged in early trading on Thursday as market participants awaited U.S. jobs data that could offer insights into the anticipated interest rate cut this month. Spot held steady at USD2,497.47 per ounce by 0222 GMT, while U.S. gold futures saw a slight increase of 0.1 percent, trading at USD2,527.60. Typically, non-yielding assets like gold tend to benefit from a low interest rate environment, and the metal is also viewed as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic or political uncertainty.



Recent data showed that job openings in the U.S. had dropped to a three-and-a-half-year low in July, indicating a weakening labor market. However, this decline alone may not be sufficient to prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by half a percentage point in its upcoming meeting. The non-farm payrolls report scheduled for Friday will be crucial for determining the Fed's monetary policy outlook. A weaker-than-expected non-farm payrolls number could reinforce expectations for a 50 basis point rate cut, which is likely to exert pressure on the dollar and bolster gold prices, according to Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.



In addition to gold, other precious metals saw modest gains, with spot silver increasing by 0.1 percent to USD28.32 per ounce, platinum rising by 0.8 percent to USD909.47, and palladium edging up by 0.1 percent to USD934.83.



