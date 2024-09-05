Alt.Ai Launches“End Of Work” Roundtable With Leaders In Various Fields To Contribute To Increasing Japan's GDP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

alt launches“End of Work” roundtable with leaders in various fields to contribute to increasing Japan's GDPーDiscussing global cutting-edge use cases for AI clones

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- alt Inc. ( ), the Japan-based developer and distributor of Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.®️) and AI clone technology (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), held its first "End of Work" roundtable with leading thinkers from various fields on August 1, 2024.alt's grand vision of "liberation from unproductive labor" is closely related to the challenges facing the Japanese government and Japanese companies. We believe that Japan, one of the world's most advanced countries in terms of facing challenges, has both the need and opportunity to be a leader in creating jobs through AI clones.As science fiction writer A.C. Clarke said, "It is only half true that humans invented technology; there is also the aspect that technology invented humans." alt believes that the development of AI technology will also promote the next evolution and expansion of humans.This roundtable was launched as a place to discuss and implement ideas for AI and DX in the business world with a global perspective. We will continue to hold the event as a place for exchange that transcends industry boundaries, with the perspective of "Are we making preparations that will be engraved in history 100 years from now?"As we approach the realization of a society where we coexist with AI, humanity is being forced to further "evolve (expand)." alt is working with leading Japanese companies across a variety of industries to realize the "preservation and expansion of human intelligence" through its cutting-edge technology and philosophy, implementing it as a globally pioneering project and continuing to disseminate information from Japan. *Honorific titles are omitted, in no particular orderToru Ikoma:Director, General Manager, HR&C Division, At Home Co., Ltd.Takayoshi Kuki:Senior Executive Officer, Nihon M&A Center Inc.Masaya Mori:CAIO, Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc.Akio Isowa:Group CDIO, Senior Executive Officer, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.Shohei Touya:General Manager, NTT DATA Japan CorporationTakuya Hirai:Member of the House of Representatives, First Minister of Digital AffairsHiroaki Kitano:Executive Vice President and CTO, Sony Group CorporationMasaaki Matsuhashi:President, Seven Bank, Ltd.Yuki Otaki:Executive Officer, Japan Tobacco Inc.Hajime Ikeda:Managing Director, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.Daisuke Miyama:Managing Director, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.Shota Fujikawa:President, INTLOOP Strategy Co., Ltd.Kazutaka Yonekura:President, alt Inc.Yusuke Hioki:Director and CFO, alt Inc.Junki Komura:Partner/Principal, AI DX Consultant, alt Inc.Masataka Inoue:Managing Director, AI M&A, alt Inc.Fumiya Hosaka:VPoSales and Enterprise and CRO, alt Inc.Katsuya Asai:General Manager, AI Solutions Division, alt Inc.Yu Takahashi:Account Executive, AI Products Division, alt Inc.▶For inquiries about LHTM-2/LHTM-OPT/GPT and other large language models solutions■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a startup that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating P.A.I.®️ (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. We also develop and provide various AI products that utilize our variety of foundational AI technologies, including generative AI, a proprietary LLM, and speech recognition technologies. As of April 2024, alt has raised over 10 billion yen. We provide AI solutions and support regardless of genre, including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service industries.Please feel free to contact us.Junki Komura (Business Headquarters)e-mail: ...

