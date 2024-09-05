Oil prices rebound amid OPEC+ discussions on possible production delays

(MENAFN) Oil prices saw a rise on Wednesday following a period of declines, buoyed by reports that OPEC+ is contemplating postponing a planned increase in oil production set for October. As of 11:44 GMT, futures climbed by 45 cents, or 0.6 percent, reaching USD74.20 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 55 cents, or 0.8 percent, to USD70.89 per barrel. This recovery came after both benchmarks initially dropped by a dollar earlier in the day, then rebounded to regain some of the ground lost during a more than four percent drop on Tuesday. The market's initial dip was driven by weak economic data from the United States and China, which heightened fears of a slowing global economy and diminishing oil demand, causing a broader pullback across global markets.



Traders are cautiously optimistic about a potential resolution to the conflict in Libya, which has disrupted the country's oil exports and could soon restore additional crude supplies to the market. This development presents a challenge for the OPEC+ group, which had previously indicated a readiness to proceed with a planned production increase in October. However, the group is reportedly reconsidering this move due to heightened market volatility, driven by the uncertain situation in Libya and weak demand forecasts. According to one source, OPEC+ is increasingly concerned about these unpredictable market conditions, including the continued closure of Libyan oil facilities and the gloomy outlook for global oil demand.



The latest economic data has compounded concerns about a slowdown in demand from key markets. In China, the world's largest crude oil importer, manufacturing activity dropped to a six-month low in August, while the growth of new home prices also slowed during the same period. Meanwhile, in the United States, expectations of declining consumption have further dampened market sentiment. The release of U.S. weekly inventory data was delayed due to the Labor Day holiday, adding another layer of uncertainty to the market. Analysts at Citigroup noted in a recent report that unless OPEC+ extends current production cuts indefinitely, the market may lose confidence in the group's ability to maintain oil prices at the USD70 per barrel mark.



